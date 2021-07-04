Nets Star Trolls Fans on Anniversary of His Exit From Former Team

Five years ago — on July 4, 2016 — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made his first big jump in free agency. After nine seasons, 641 games, six playoff runs and one trip to the NBA Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant bolted for Oakland where he would lead the Golden State Warriors to two NBA titles.

Although Russell Westbrook remained and the team qualified for postseason play several more times before embarking on a full-scale rebuild, that day definitely marked a major sea change for the Thunder franchise. And not in a good way.

So, while much of the U.S. is eating bratwursts, blasting pyrotechnics and saluting Old Glory for the Fourth, fans in OKC are pouring one out for their departed superstar.

Durant is having none of it, though, as evidenced by a series of tweets he fired off on the anniversary of his OKC exit.

On Sunday morning, the Sporting News posted a tweet marking the day as the fifth anniversary of Durant’s Thunder tenure coming to an end. Included was a picture taken from the former NBA MVP’s article for The Players’ Tribune — entitled “My Next Chapter” — announcing his departure and thanking OKC for his time there.

In short order, another Twitter user quote-tweeted the Sporting News post and added, “Grown men still crying to this day.”

They also tagged Durant, who promptly replied by asking, “This s**t a holiday now???”

Elsewhere, a Thunder fan replied to another tweet that noted the anniversary, revealing that he ‘may or may not have said ‘m*****f****r!’ aloud in public after pulling up KD’s article. Durant replied to that tweet as well, writing, “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwww u ok now?”

Meanwhile, another person tweeted, “KD still out here defending his Warriors move,” and asked him to “give it up.”

Durant’s response: “It’s mans out here still offended…let it go.”

Clearly, the Nets star isn’t here for fans of his former team hanging their heads and/or questioning his character. Also — his troll game may be just as strong as what he brings to the hardwood these days.

Fans Fire Back at KD

Durant may not want to hear talk about his OKC exit at this point. Or, he could just be having a laugh at the expense of some of his more enthusiastic former fans. In any case, some of those fans are countering with their own, special brand of vitriol.

“You ruined hoops,” opined one fan. “Could have been the goat but you didn’t want it.”

“Cheapest rings anyone’s ever won,” wrote another of his titles with the Warriors. “It was funny to see you go 0-4 in OT and lose to Milwaukee reminded me of what you were like in OKC.”

“Curry carried u,” deadpanned a third detractor.

