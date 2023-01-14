Nets Star Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Ja Morant Moment

Things are about to get tricky for the Brooklyn Nets. A 12-game win streak propelled them to second in the Eastern Conference. However, with the news that Kevin Durant has a sprained MCL, Brooklyn is going to have to tread water without him.

But while the Nets are going to have to find a way to survive without Durant, the Brooklyn superstar is finding other ways to stay occupied – one of which is watching Memphis Grizzlies basketball. He tweeted out a hilarious reaction to Ja Moran’t jaw-dropping dunk against the Indiana Pacers.

He sent out an array of four pictures reacting to the dunk, all of which were a mix of shock and visceral emotion. Morant slammed the ball down over Pacers big man Jalen Smith, cocking it all the way back before completing the poster. The NBA tweeted out the highlight with the caption, “dunk of the year candidate.”

The Grizzlies went on to earn a 130-112 victory over the Pacers, with Morant and Desmond Bane leading the way. Morant ended the night with 23 points, three rebounds, and ten assists, while Bane finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Durant has known to be active on Twitter, and apparently, his injury provides him with a perfect opportunity to watch plenty of basketball, and farm Twitter likes. The Nets star was clearly impressed with Morant’s monster jam, and considering his love for the spot, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him tweet about other NBA highlights.

Kyrie Irving Calls Out Ben Simmons After Scoreless Night

With Durant out, the Nets are going to need to get a ton of extra production from their role players. Before his injury, Durant was playing at an MVP level, and now, they’ll need to figure things out on the fly.

Kyrie Irving will obviously be the team’s top option while Durant is out, but the Nets will need Ben Simmons to play a larger role, too. However, Simmons went scoreless in Brooklyn’s recent loss to the Boston Celtics. After the game, though, Irving sent him an uplifting message.

”He’s just gotta be himself. We’re not gonna put too much pressure on him,” Irving told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “We’re not gonna let this one particular game or any other games where he scored eight points, four points, it doesn’t matter. It’s all on us as a team to collectively put points on the board, and when he gets his opportunities, we just want him to be aggressive.”

Stephen Jackson Praises Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant

When Durant and Irving are on the court together, they are one of the best duos in NBA history. Former NBA player Stephen Jackson said as much in a discussion with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

“At the end of the day, when people are not throwing stuff in and not talking about everything outside of basketball when you just talk about the game, these are two of the best players we’ve ever seen,” Jackson told Robinson. “But for the most part, they’ve always been great basketball players, they always take care of their business on the court. So, of course, just like now, 12 out of 13 games they’ve won. So, I’m not surprised, they’re both my little brothers, and we go through ups and downs, but they’re built for it. “