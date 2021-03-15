Kevin Durant Confronts Fan Who Took Unfounded Shot at Him

Kevin Durant missed his 11th straight game for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, his lingering left hamstring strain forcing him from suiting up yet again. There’s no current timetable for the 11-time All-Star’s return; Nets coach Steve Nash recently said Durant will undergo a follow-up scan on his hamstring in the coming days.

Time away from the court has allowed for more time online for Durant—which isn’t necessarily a good thing for KD, who is a constant source of criticism on Twitter. He’s heard it all before—well, most of it.

He’s not capable of winning on his own.

He’s not a true leader.

He’s not… a shooter, only a scorer?

That last one is new, and something KD took offense to.

Durant Confronts Fan

“I’m just sayin @KDTrey5 is a scorer, not a shooter…big difference !” wrote Twitter user @UofLSU on Friday.

About an hour later, Durant responded: “Explain the difference then,” he wrote.

Explain the difference then — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 12, 2021

The Twitter user never responded directly to Durant, but did comment back to another fan who said: “KD wants you bro.”

“Man, I see that..I thought he of all people would know the difference since he played with Klay and Steph…guess not,” @UofLSU answered, capping his response with a shrugging emoji.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are two of the game’s best all-time shooters, of course. But if we’re going by efficiency and volume, so is Durant.

The 11-time All-Star is averaging 27.1 points per game for his career on 49.3% shooting from the field, 38.2% on 3s, and 88.2% on free throws. As he plays alongside two perennial All-Stars in James Harden and Kyrie Irving this season, he’s averaging 29.0 points on 52.4% shooting from the field, 43.4% on 3s, and 86.9% on free throws.

That is, in a word, elite.

Durant, who also is averaging 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 19 games this season, was very much in the MVP discussion earlier this year before his injury halted his momentum.

When Might Durant Return?

Durant still doesn’t have a timetable for return, though Nash did provide something of an update on his star recently.

“Kevin is getting his scan this week coming. I’m not sure what day but he has a scan coming up sometime in the next week,” Nash said on March 10, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Steve Nash on KD's exam next week: "He hasn’t played in a month, so no matter what the scan says, there will still be an appropriate ramp up, trying to make sure we put him in a position to finish the season strong.” #Nets https://t.co/YhgCYGUUwp — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) March 11, 2021

Durant last played in a game for the Nets on February 13. That being the case, Nash said the 32-year-old will be eased back into things whenever his hamstring allows.

“He hasn’t played in a month, so no matter what the scan says, there will still be an appropriate ramp up, trying to make sure we put him in a position to finish the season strong,” Nash said, per Lewis.

