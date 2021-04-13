Kevin Durant Has His Eye on Zach LaVine & The Chicago Bulls Young Core

If anyone knows about building a dynasty it is Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. Durant started his career with the fiery trio of himself, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden and then set the league on fire when he joined forces with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors. Now Durant is trying to help build another dynasty in Brooklyn.

The Nets front office has been a busy group throughout much of the year as they have worked hard to put a championship-level product on the floor. However, a team that is also building some momentum is the Chicago Bulls, who have silently built one of the most talented young cores in the NBA.

The two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player has started to take notice.

Kevin Durant Gushes Over The Chicago Bulls Young Core

Kevin Durant’s podcast The ETCs went live on Twitter’s new live audio service Twitter Spaces on Friday for a question-and-answer session with his fans.

Durant was asked if he felt like Zach LaVine and Bulls’ newly acquired All-Star Nikola Vucevic would be a good fit in Chicago. Durant did not hesitate to publicly gush over his Eastern Conference rival.

“Uhhh, yeah, what do you think,” Durant responded to the question via Bleacher Nation.

“Bro, when you got guys like them two – sh**, I want to throw Coby White in there too because I feel like he is a part of their future and he’s going to be the guy that’s the point – you got three guys that can get it from three levels on the court.”

The Chicago Bulls Won The Trade Deadline

Arturas Karnisovas and the Bulls front office remained extremely busy leading up to the NBA trade deadline. Chicago was able to acquire two-time All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic during the Orlando Magic’s trade deadline fire sale. They were also able to acquire starting center Daniel Theis from the Boston Celtics.

Even more impressive is that the Bulls did not have to part ways with their young lottery pick Lauri Markkanen. The Nets may have been the winners of the buyout market, but the Bulls were the clear winners of the NBA trade deadline.

“I don’t give a f*** what else you got, you got something with that,” Durant continued.

“Two All-Stars at that, and one other guy – he’s a wildcard right now – but can go off crazy and get you 30 on any given night. When you got that on your team, that’s a great start.”

While it is not likely that Durant would leave the Nets to join a rising Chicago Bulls team, stranger things have happened in the NBA. Durant is currently in the second year of a four-year $164 million contract with the Nets. The 32-year-old can decline his player option at the end of next season if he chooses to.

