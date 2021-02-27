Players Choose Kobe Bryant’s Silhouette For New NBA Logo [LOOK]

In his most recent Instagram post, Nets’ point guard Kyrie Irving makes it clear who he wants the New NBA logo to be. His late mentor Kobe Bryant.

Now that Kobe becoming the new NBA logo has become a popular topic of discussion as of late, players are already submitting what they think the logo should look like.

Players Vote on New NBA Logo

Reporter Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson posted a picture on Instagram and Twitter which displayed four designs for a potential Kobe Bryant NBA logo on Friday.

Former Nets Stephon Marbury and Jared Sullinger were sure to cast their votes.

After the passing of Bryant in a helicopter crash last January, a petition surfaced online to change the silhouette of the NBA logo to the likeness of the Black Mamba. Millions of people across the world signed the petition, urging NBA officials like Commissioner Adam Silver to consider the alteration.

Among the multitude is Brooklyn Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving. After Thursday’s win against the Orlando Magic, he doubled down on his stance.

Kyrie Doubles Down on Logo Change Stance

“As a native Black man, as a native Black king, I think it’s part of my responsibility to continue to push our generation, our culture, forward,” Irving said via SNY.

“I know that it probably was met with some people that love it, love the idea, and some people that don’t like it. But my thing is paying homage to the example that has been set by that man.”

Kobe had a huge impact on Kyrie Irving’s life and was one of his first mentors in the NBA. The two developed a strong relationship during their time with Team USA Basketball and the rest is history.

“He was the standard for our generation, and he will continue on, and I want that to be something in history that is changed forever, that our generation was part of that change,” Irving continued.

“And, you know, if that means that I have to lead that forward and get the conversation going, then great. But I think he deserves it. I think his family deserves it. I think we deserve it as seeing greatness personified as Mamba. And anyone that’s coming into the league should know that that’s the example that was set.”

Original NBA Logo Designer Sounds Off

Alan Siegel, the creator of the current logo design, told Newsweek last year that he would support a new logo that paid tribute to Bryant.

“It’s quite clear that this was a very respected figure by players and around the world and this is a really serious thing that should be considered by the league,” Siegel said to Newsweek.

“I’m really proud of the logo, it’s been something that’s been recognized around the world, but if the current players want to recognize someone that’s made a difference, like Kobe, and if the commissioner wanted to do so, I would support it.”

With the impact that Kobe had on the game of basketball globally, coupled with such an untimely, tragic death it’s no surprise that so many players want to honor him by making him the new logo.

