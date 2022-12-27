Nets $39 Million Trade Target is ‘Gettable’ Between Now and Trade Deadline, per Insider

The Brooklyn Nets have surged and come together at the right time and, as a result, have won nine straight games, helping them climb to third place in the Eastern Conference. They have depth at almost every position besides big men. They’ve been linked to veteran centers like Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins, but also young power forwards like John Collins and Kyle Kuzma, who would bring offense and scoring to the Nets frontcourt. On December 26, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the potential Nets target, Kuzma, is apparently “gettable” at this February’s trade deadline.

“There’s a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the February 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing,” Stein wrote in his Substack.

Kyle Kuzma ‘Wants Out’ of Washington

The latest from Stein comes after a December 10 article from Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, which reported that Kuzma “wants out” of Washington and what he would be looking for in his next contract.

“He [Kuzma] wants out,” an NBA source said. “He’s looking for over $20 million a season and in a big market [or with a contender].”

Brooklyn fits the big market that Kuzma is looking for and would bring an extra level of offense to this Nets team. The Nets also have players that they could deal to get Kuzma with players like Joe Harris, Day’Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas, and Seth Curry. Because of the fit Kuzma has already been mentioned by an NBA executive as a potential target for the Nets.

Kyle Kuzma Previously Linked to Brooklyn

Kyle Kuzma was linked to the Nets back in October by a Western Conference executive that saw a potential Kuzma exit from Washington coming, and the executive told Heavy Sports‘ Sean Deveney teams that would be interested in Kuzma and among them was the Brooklyn Nets.

“Kyle’s still fairly young (27), and that has appeal for a team like Dallas. And Brooklyn, I don’t think they’re done. They like their young guys but let’s face it, the clock on this team is running short, and they need to win now. Cam Thomas or Day’Ron Sharpe, someone like that would be a draw for the Wizards,” the executive told Heavy Sports.

The executive stated that because of the Nets’ young pieces and the belief that they’re not done making moves that they could land a player like Kuzma. To do so, they would have to include players like Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. Thomas has had flashes and proven to be an instant bucket when he gets extended minutes in NBA games. On December 10, Thomas set his career high of 33 points against the Indiana Pacers. Teams have been calling to enquire about trades for Thomas since his rookie season. Could he be a building block to get Kuzma out of Washington this season? Time will tell, but according to Stein, the forward could be available sooner rather than later.

Kuzma would potentially slide into a lethal starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Kyle Kuzma, and Nic Claxton. With depth players like Seth Curry, Patty Mills, TJ Warren, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, and any other piece not included in the potential trade.