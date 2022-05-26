Ex-NBA Star Makes Stunning On-Air Admission of Kyrie Irving ‘Mistake’

The Brooklyn Nets might’ve been swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics, but there were still some individual performances that had to still be rewarded.

Kevin Durant spent much of the year carrying the team into contention, and there was even a point where the Nets had the first seed in the Eastern Conference before he got hurt and Brooklyn went into a free fall.

To get into the playoffs, the Nets had to go through the play-in tournament, so things certainly didn’t go the way they planned. Nevertheless, Durant’s performance was rewarded by him being named to the All-NBA Second Team.

Kyrie Irving on the other hand received a lone vote for the All-NBA Third Team, despite only appearing in 29 games for Brooklyn. While ballots aren’t revealed to the public, former NBA star turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose revealed he was the lone voter on NBA Countdown.

Rose Admits It

Jalen Rose admitted on NBA Countdown that it was a mistake to put Kyrie Irving on the All-NBA 3rd team. #NBATwitter #NetsLevel pic.twitter.com/x5jUl5svBX — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) May 25, 2022

When it was discovered Irving received a vote, Rose spoke up and let everyone know it was him who voted for the guard.

“I need to fall on the sword because I’m the lone person who voted Kyrie Irving Third Team All-NBA,” he said in front of a shocked Stephen A. Smith. “Yeah, I’m the lone person to do that. Now I get mesmerized by his talent, but it was a mistake to put him on third team and I’m glad that didn’t cost Trae Young his spot who deserved it more. So I’m gonna own that.”

Irving’s talent has never been in question, but it does seem strange to reward him with a vote for such a prestigious honor after the season he just had. A large part of the Nets’ turmoil this season centered around Irving, and it might’ve even led to the trade of James Harden.

Players get pay bumps for being named to these teams, so that’s why Rose said he was glad it didn’t cost Trae Young a spot because it very well could have.

Latest on Irving

If Irving is able to suit up for the whole year for the Nets next season, there’s a good chance he’ll actually deserve to gets votes for the All-NBA teams.

However it’s not as simple as that and there’s a slim chance Irving could even leave the Nets. He can pick up his player option and stay at least another year, but reports have indicated Brooklyn is unwilling to hand out a long-term extension to him.

This would be a massive blow to both Irving and Brooklyn as they are tied closely to both his and Durant’s window. The team is built around both of them and it’d be tough to outright replace Irving if he did leave.

Ben Simmons will be back and healthy next season so they’ll get a boost there, but nothing would be able to fill the void left by a healthy and available Irving. Nothing is set in stone as of yet, so this might all end up being a lot of smoke with no fire. Whatever the case may be, it’ll be an interesting offseason for the Nets.

READ NEXT: Nets Linked to $85 Million Star in Proposed Blockbuster Trade