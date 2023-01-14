Nets Star Kyrie Irving Sends Strong Message to Ben Simmons After Scoreless Night

The Brooklyn Nets were rolling through December and into the new year – but they slid to a halt in recent games. After going on a ridiculous 12-game win streak, they’ve gone 2-2 in their last four games, including a tough loss to the East-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

To make matters worse, the loss was tainted even more by Ben Simmons’ performance. He had nine rebounds and 13 assists but failed to record a single point, shooting 0-for-3 from the field. After the game, however, Kyrie Irving sent Simmons a motivational message.

”He’s just gotta be himself. We’re not gonna put too much pressure on him,” Irving told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “We’re not gonna let this one particular game or any other games where he scored eight points, four points, it doesn’t matter. It’s all on us as a team to collectively put points on the board, and when he gets his opportunities, we just want him to be aggressive.”

Ben Simmons against Boston pic.twitter.com/M31Ljn1SHt — Jac Manuell (@JacManuell) January 13, 2023

Over the course of Brooklyn’s massive win streak, Simmons found a nice rhythm and role on the Nets, playing alongside two of the greatest scorers of all time. During their win streak, he averaged 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game on 57.1% shooting from the field.

However, with Kevin Durant sidelined due to an MCL sprain, the Nets are going to need a bit more from Simmons in the scoring column. Guys like TJ Warren and Seth Curry can help fill in the gaps, but Simmons will need to score a bit more.

As for Irving, he didn’t have a great night against the Celtics, either. He put up 24 points, two rebounds, and six assists but shot just 9-of-24 from the field and 3-of-11 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Ben Simmons Sounds Off After Scoreless Night vs. Celtics

After his rough scoring night against the Celtics, Simmons spoke about the need to be aggressive. He said that he thinks that he’s giving up the ball too much in spots where he could be attacking and looking to score.

“I think it starts with being aggressive knowing that my team needs that,” Simmons told Erik Slater of Clutch Points. “I think I’m giving the ball up way too many times when I know who I am. I know I need to get to the rim and get buckets.”

Ben Simmons after going scoreless on just 3 shots in tonight’s loss: “I think I’m giving the ball up way too many times when I know who I am, I know I need to get to the rim and get buckets.“ pic.twitter.com/OdISzQvpVC — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 13, 2023

Ben Simmons Called Out for Lack of Drives

Throughout the course of his career, Simmons has never been the best scorer in the world. However, he used to drive more than he does now. On NBA Today, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN pointed out his lack of drives, noting that it’s unacceptable for a guy as talented as him.

“Ben Simmons used to drive to the basket,” Shelbourne said on January 9. “He was fifth in the NBA in drives to the basket five years ago. He used to average around 10 drives to the basket per game. This year, 3.0 drives a game. That’s not enough for a guy like Ben Simmons.”