Kyrie Irving Sends Strong Message to U.S. Government After Brittney Griner Verdict

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no stranger to making strong political statements. For those who may be tardy to the party, Irving elected to sit out of action during the 2021 season after the January 6 insurrection following the election of United States President Joe Biden. He also was not in favor of moving forward with the 2020 NBA Bubble following former police officer Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd that May. The Nets star also attributed his decision to not getting the New York City mandated COVID-19 vaccination because he wanted to be a voice for the voiceless.

Now Irving has turned his attention to WNBA star Britney Griner’s situation. Griner has been detained in Russia since February 17 after vape cartridges with cannabis oil were found in her luggage at an airport in Russia where she had been playing basketball during the WNBA offseason.

On August 4, the Phoenix Mercury star was found guilty and sentenced to 9.5 years in a Russian prison. Following her conviction, Irving is now imploring United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to provide an update on the star Center.

“What is truly happening with our Queen Brittney Griner? Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, please give us an Update,” Irving said via his Twitter account on August 4.

Nets Rookie Sounds off on Kyrie’s Decision

After his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Nets sidelined Irving at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, but eventually brought him back on a part-time basis after injuries on their roster became a factor. Still, Irving was unable to play games at Barclays Center for most of the season and ended up playing just 29 games overall.

His decision to remain unvaccinated was met with harsh criticisms. However, Nets rising sophomore David Duke Jr. believes the criticism Irving has received, is unwarranted.

“I feel that all the hate he gets, all the scrutiny, like all the criticism is as if he is not a human being as well, you know what I mean like if your best friend says they don’t get vaccinated, you’re not going to go and call them everything in the book cause they don’t wanna get vaccinated,” Duke said during an appearance on the “Club Ambition” podcast.

”Like ’cause just he won’t, that’s crazy, just cause he don’t wanna get the vaccine or he wants to stand on a belief, I don’t believe he should be criticized at all. I love Ky, he’s one of the best human beings, and just that I know, he stands on what he believes in and super like humble, he’s very welcoming, he’s a nice dude like I don’t have any complaints about him.”

Ex Nets Star Comes to Kyrie Irving’s Defense

Because he is willing to take a stand against certain issues, Kyrie has received a lot of criticism in the media. But perhaps no media member has been harder on Kyrie than ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who suggested that he should retire in back in 2021.

Smith’s disdain for the Nets’ star particularly caught the attention of former New York Knicks and New Jersey Nets guard Stephon Marbury, who did not hold back when responding to the ESPN analyst’s criticisms about Irving.

“I’m starting to think Stephen A. Smith thinks he’s a star for speaking the English language loud and obnoxious on TV,” Marbury said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports Network.

“I truly believe he’s upset that he couldn’t play ball in front of 19,000 people every night, so he reverted towards targeting (bash) people who look like him who have true intentions on earth to be real and authentic towards helping people.”

Kyrie Irving talk by @stephenasmith has @StarburyMarbury talking to @BallySports: “I’m starting to think Stephen A.Smith thinks he’s a star for speaking the English language loud and obnoxious on TV.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/goXJJFMhyb — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) May 1, 2022

After the Griner verdict, it will be interesting to see if the United States government will find a way to get her back home.

