Key Warriors Player Makes Bold Statement About Nets Kyrie Irving’s Return

The Brooklyn Nets currently sit atop of the Eastern Conference playoff standings with a record of 21-8. With the East already being the superior conference, holding the top spot in itself is an impressive feat, but the Nets have done so without the services of several of their key players. The Nets’ are soon going to further solidify their status as legit contenders as ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has begun the process of making his return to the Nets.

“With the unfolding circumstances of Brooklyn’s season – including injuries, Covid losses, and an inordinate minutes load on their superstar players – the Nets are bringing back All-Star guard Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York,” Wojnarowski said via his Twitter account on Friday. “So far, Irving has been unwilling to satisfy New York City mandates and become vaccinated to play home games, but the turbulence of the ongoing NBA season has caused the organization to reconsider their preseason decision to fully sideline Irving, sources said.”

Andre Iguodala Sounds off on Kyrie Irving’s Return

There are many questions on just how much of an impact Irving can have for the Nets as a part-time player. But Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala doesn’t think that it will be an issue at all.

“I mean, with his talent, yeah. With his talent. As long as he’s playing in the playoffs. If they do what they’re supposed to do, get the number one seed and they get home court advantage — They want to get the second seed, the second or third-best record, and then they can play on the road and they’re going to win every time he plays. The dude is that good, but y’all don’t want to say that,” Iguodala said to ESPN’s Nick Friedell after the Warriors win over the Boston Celtics.

“Kyrie’s my man, so I hope he shows his talent to the world and continues to prove me right that he’s a top player ever. They don’t want us to see his skillset, though. His mind’s too free.”

Nets Release Statement About Kyrie’s Return

Before the start of the season, Nets owner Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks, and the rest of Brooklyn’s front office vowed to sideline Irving until he got the first dose of the vaccine that is required by New York City to play sports indoors. But an overload of minutes to their stars Kevin Durant and James Harden ultimately led to the Nets allowing Irving to return.

“After discussions with our coaches, players, and staff, the organization has decided to have Kyrie Irving re-join the team for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate. We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols,” Marks said in a statement released by the Nets.

“We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster. We look forward to Kyrie’s return to the lineup, as well as getting our entire roster back together on the court.”

What kind of shape Kyrie is in remains to be seen, but at this point in the season getting any kind of contribution from Irving is a win for the Nets.

