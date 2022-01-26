Kyrie Irving Sends Cryptic Message Amid Brooklyn Nets Turmoil

For the first 35 games of the season, the Brooklyn Nets were without their All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. If you are not up to speed, the Nets sidelined Irving at the start of the season because he refused to get the New York City mandated COVID-19 vaccination. Although he has been reinstated by the Nets, without the vaccine Irving is only available to play road games. According to Jake L. Fischer of “Bleacher Report“, Irving’s part-time status coupled with Kevin Durant’s injury is beginning to frustrate Nets guard James Harden.

“Harden has been vocal to Nets figures and close contacts alike about his frustrations regarding Kyrie Irving’s part-time playing status. A recent injury to Kevin Durant has exacerbated the issue, leaving Harden to shoulder the majority of the offensive burden during Brooklyn home games,” Fischer writes per “Bleacher Report”.

Kyrie Irving Sends Cryptic Message Amid Nets Turmoil

Amid the reports of Harden’s frustration, Irving tweeted a cryptic message that could have been aimed at the former MVP’s reported gripe with his part-time availability.

“Put down the ego, and let God show you the path,” Kyrie wrote per his Twitter account.

Steve Nash Responds to Rumors of Harden’s Frustration

Rumors that Harden isn’t happy in Brooklyn and could look to be on his way out the door have become increasingly prevalent over the past couple of weeks. But another recurring theme has been that he is not a big fan of Nets head coach Steve Nash’s style of play.

“Nets coach Steve Nash’s fluid rotations have also disappointed Harden, sources told [Bleacher Report]. Nash has favored hot-hand closing lineups, rather than a fixed crunch-time unit,” Fischer continued.

But Nash says the reports of Harden’s frustration are news to him.

“I just heard about these reports and I haven’t spoken to him about any of these things,” Nash said to reporters per NetsDaily. “I’m not sure what to believe. James and I speak all the time and have a great relationship, so I’m not sure the validity of these comments, to be honest. We talk about the rotations; that comment seems very strange.”

Steve Nash responds to the rumors of James Harden's concerns with the Nets including with their rotations: "James and I speak all the time…I'm not sure the validity of these comments, to be honest with you" pic.twitter.com/1gFb8FcLEh — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 25, 2022

Harden’s Big Night Not Enough in Loss to Lakers

With Durant scheduled to be out past the All-Star break and Kyrie remaining unvaccinated, Harden has been put in a predicament where he is being forced to shoulder the offensive load in Nets home games. And sometimes it still doesn’t result in a win. In their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, “The Beard” logged 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, and the Nets still lost by double digits.

“He had it going early. When an explosive player like James gets going early, it’s easy to watch. I think we just got to do a better job of understanding what they’re trying to do in their defensive scheme,” said Nets forward James Johnson per NetsDaily.

“When James gives up the ball, trying not to get him back as much as possible. They stay in their zone or stay in that trap, so just our weak side we got to get better, or the second side, making up the pace and X-ing out things like that.”

The Nets will play one more game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night before their next road game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

