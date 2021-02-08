Could Kyrie Irving’s Finger Injury Linger Long-Term? Steve Nash Weighs In

The Brooklyn Nets had only only one member of their Big Three available the last time they played, but it appears that will soon change.

Two days after the James Harden-led Nets fell to the 76ers, Brooklyn coach Steve Nash provided promising updates on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, both of whom missed Saturday’s game in Philadelphia.

Kyrie Irving’s Finger Improving

Irving was unavailable for Saturday’s game due to suffering a sprained right index finger in Friday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. But he’s trending in the right direction for a return; Nash said he expects Irving to be able to play in Brooklyn’s game Tuesday against the Pistons in Detroit.

The question is if the injury will continue to linger for Irving.

“Having played with plenty of those myself, it’s the type of thing that sometimes doesn’t go away in the season, but is manageable,” Nash said of Irving’s index finger injury, via SNY. “So we’ll see what level he’s able to attain as far as the pain and inflammation becoming manageable or not. But I think right now, it’s in the manageable camp and he can play [Tuesday].”

"Kevin's on about 90 negative tests… Ky's index finger is improving" Steve Nash updates the status of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, says that Irving can play tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/ceqpfzAuee — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 8, 2021

Irving’s absence Saturday was his first missed game since returning from an undisclosed personal matter that caused him to miss seven games in January. In his five games since returning, Irving had been electric with 29 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Kevin Durant on Pace for Return Later This Week

Nash said last week that he anticipates Durant, who was removed from Friday’s game due to COVID-19 contract tracing and then missed Saturday’s game due to health and safety protocols, being eligible to return to the team this Friday. He’s still on track for that timeline.

“Kevin’s on about 90 negative tests,” Nash said, smiling. “So it would be wonderful if he could join our ballclub as soon as possible.”

Durant, who is leading the NBA All-Star Game’s fan voting, is averaging 29.5 points, 5.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds this season.

Nets bolster defense with Noah Vonleh

Brooklyn is padding its depth with the signing of forward/center Noah Vonleh, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent F/C Noah Vonleh is expected to sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vonleh provides immediate rotational depth for the Nets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2021

The 25-year-old Vonleh, who is listed at 6-foot-10, was the No. 9 overall pick in 2014. He was most recently with the Chicago Bulls, who waived him in training camp after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Vonleh spent time last season with both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game. Before that, he had a successful campaign playing for the New York Knicks in 2018-19, when he averaged 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game.

Vonleh joins Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan and Norvel Pelle as a rotational depth piece in Brooklyn’s frontcourt. And he’s another small boost of defense for a team that needs it; the Nets currently rank fourth-worst in defensive efficiency.

“We know right now we’re not defending well enough,” Nash said, via SNY. “We know that we have a long way to go before we will defend well enough. We’ve got to just start that journey and continue until we get there. It’s a priority. It’s tricky: We’re not a defensive team. We’re new to each other. We’ve had all this stopping and starting. Very few minutes between our Big Three relative to how many games we’ve played. And so it’s a ways out but it’s got to be a priority to improve a lot. … In the NBA, I think, solid defense and a great net rating is what (is needed to be championship-caliber). But you can’t be poor defensively. You just can’t. So we have to improve a lot defensively.”

Steve Nash reflects on the Nets' defensive issues: "It's got to be a priority and we've got to improve a lot" pic.twitter.com/S4WtN6zrFr — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 8, 2021

