Nets May Be Forced to ‘Put up With’ Kyrie Irving Moving Forward

Drama has surrounded the Brooklyn Nets all season long. First, it was Kyrie Irving and his ineligibility to play due to New York’s COVID vaccination requirements. Then, it was James Harden and his desire to move on to (slightly) greener pastures. Lastly, it was Ben Simmons’ lingering injuries that kept him from being on the court.

Well, things have now come full circle.

As the offseason drags on, more and more rumors about Irving have come out. SNY’s Ian Begley stated that the Nets could be open to exploring sign-and-trade opportunities involving Irving. However, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News wrote that, if that does happen, Kevin Durant could want to leave as well. In turn, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report thinks that Brooklyn might just have to put up with Irving.

“The notion that any front office would be frustrated with Irving isn’t surprising,” Bailey wrote in an article titled “BS Meter on Newest NBA Draft, Trade and Free-Agency Buzz”. “It’s the other factors that make a departure feel unlikely. The Nets might just have to put up with Kyrie as long as KD supports him. He’s the Maverick to Durant’s Iceman.”

Kevin Durant flexing his muscle to make Brooklyn resign Kyrie? Good friend activities — @black (@BlackBookClub1) May 29, 2022

Bailey noted that the Nets could be pressed to re-sign Irving, despite their hesitancy, in order to keep Durant happy.

Brooklyn Has to ‘Figure Something Out’ With Irving

In his three years with the Nets, Irving has only appeared in 103 games. That combined with the constant drama has led to unfortunate results. However, with Durant and Irving being an apparent package deal, Bailey said the Nets might have to make do.

“If losing Irving means losing Durant, Brooklyn almost has to figure something out with the former, at least for another year or two,” Bailey wrote.

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed pic.twitter.com/zsDNLjT1qL — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 25, 2022

This thought process follows the recent news that Brooklyn may be unwilling to give Irving a long-term contract extension. Winfield reported this on May 24, noting Irving’s unpredictability as a primary reason.

“This is why the Nets’ championship hopes hinge on an amicable solution with Irving, whose personal decision not to get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history have left the Nets hesitant, and now, according to a source familiar with the Nets’ thought process, outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension,” Winfield wrote.

But if Irving’s departure also means that Durant is out on Brooklyn, then Sean Marks has some serious decisions to make.

Nets Should ‘Have More’ to Show for Current Core

When the Nets first formed their Big 3 of Durant, Irving, and Harden, they were projected to win the championship. But less than two seasons later, they don’t even have an Eastern Conference Finals appearance to show for it. And as Bailey noted, that’s not exactly an ideal situation to be in.

“KD is 33, and he finally started to show real signs of basketball mortality in a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics (when he shot 38.6 percent from the field),” said Bailey. “But after clearing the books to make way for him and Irving, Brooklyn would surely like to have more than three early playoff exits to show for it.”

The biggest free agent signings in 2019: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Three years later – the team KD left (the Warriors) and the team Kyrie left (the Celtics) are facing off in the NBA Finals — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 30, 2022

Brooklyn’s uncertainty in Irving could cause some uncertainty from Durant’s side of things. And if that’s the case, then Brooklyn may just have to hold onto both of them in hopes of squeezing a title out of this mess of an experiment.