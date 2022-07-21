Nets Take Firm Stance in Potential Kyrie Irving Lakers Trade

The Brooklyn Nets might be exploring trades for Kevin Durant at the moment, but there’s also a sense that Kyrie Irving could be on the move with him.

Losing Durant and keeping Irving doesn’t seem like it’d make a lot of sense, so if one domino falls then the other might not be all that far behind.

There’s actually been more traction on Irving deals than there has been with Durant as the Los Angeles Lakers have shown an interest in the point guard. Current Laker LeBron James and Irving won a championship together in Cleveland, and the pair would have the chance to win another if they found their way to the same team.

However, the Nets don’t seem very interested in bringing back former Kevin Durant teammate Russell Westbrook in the deal. The Lakers appeared ready to get him off their books for next season, but it looks like it’ll be easier said than done.

Nets Holding Firm

.@mcten on the latest trade rumors surrounding the Lakers 👀 “There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers that would center around a Buddy Hield deal.” pic.twitter.com/2GiNSYQhds — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 20, 2022

After seeing the Westbrook experience flame out in Los Angeles, it doesn’t look like the Nets are willing to take the risk of having the same thing happen in Brooklyn.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said talks have stalled between the Lakers and the Nets as Brooklyn isn’t willing to bring on the former MVP.

“Lakers general manager and president of pro basketball personnel Rob Pelinka has been making phone calls to teams about trying to trade Russell Westbrook out of town,” he said. “Now, the latest intelligence I have is that things have not moved in terms of the Brooklyn front, there is no traction on a deal that would involve sending Russell Westbrook out and bringing Kyrie Irving in.”

Instead of talking with the Nets, it seems like the Lakers are now shifting gears with another Eastern Conference team, and that’s the Indiana Pacers. It’s no secret the Lakers need shooters and big man help, something the Pacers could certainly provide.

“One thing I have learned over the last day or two tangentially is there have been some talks re-engaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers,” McMenamin continued. “Now that would be centered around a Buddy Hield deal and could be a deal that includes Russell Westbrook if you’re talking about also having Myles Turner in that deal, or perhaps a secondary move where you would be talking about a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package where you can get Buddy Hield. So we could see whether that would affect Russell [Westbrook] or not.”

Talks Slow Down

"From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to a trickle." —@WindhorstESPN (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/AnIH3XY9IL — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 20, 2022

The hopes of a trade coming soon for the Nets get dimmer by the day as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports things are crawling to a halt.

“From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to a trickle,” he said. “You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you wanna make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls.”

There’s still plenty of time between now and the start of the season, but the Nets might not get the return their looking for for either of their stars.

