West Contender Spoke to Nets About Swapping Kyrie Irving for Star Big Man

The Brooklyn Nets currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference with a record of 19-8. After a slow start to the season, the Nets are starting to pick up steam as they are 4-1 in their last five games. This has largely been due to the efforts of their superstar forward Kevin Durant who is one of the leading candidates for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award. So far this season Durant leads the NBA in points per game with 29.6 and is averaging 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is also shooting a sizzling 52.8% from the field.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Mavericks, Nets Spoke About Kyrie Irving Trade

Even with no Kyrie Irving and a struggling James Harden, the Nets find themselves having one of the best records in the NBA. But against the top teams, they have struggled which could mean trouble for them come playoff time. If they want to be top contenders, they’ll need a legitimate player to fill the void that Kyrie has left. According to Ian Begley of “SNY”, the Dallas Mavericks have reached out to the Nets about a potential swap that would include Irving and Mavericks All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis.

“The Dallas Mavericks were among teams to reach out to the Nets about a trade involving Kyrie Irving, per SNY sources,” Begley writes via “SNY“. “And in those trade talks, sources say Kristaps Porzingis was brought up. It’s unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced past a preliminary stage.”

For those who may be tardy to the party, Irving was sidelined by the Nets before the start of the season until he receives at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine. While players are not required by the NBA to have the vaccination, New York City protocols require players to be vaccinated to play indoor sports. Texas does not require the vaccination so Kyrie would be eligible to play home games if he were to be traded to the Mavericks.

Steve Nash Has High Praise for Nets Rookie

With the Nets being down to eight players either because of injury or COVID health and safety protocols some of Brooklyn’s younger players have gotten their number called. Rookie Kessler Edwards answered the bell when Nets head coach Steve Nash called upon him in their last game against the Toronto Raptors. Edwards logged a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nash spoke on the rookie’s effort after the game.

“He does a lot of things on the basketball floor. He’s a physical, athletic, strong defender. He can get his hands on the ball, deflections, steals, offensive rebounds. He’s also a pretty good playmaker. He can get in the paint and make good decisions. He does a lot of things,” Nash said after the Nets win over the Raptors per NetsDaily.

“We’ve always liked him and see a great future for him. To see him get out there tonight in his first extended action and see him respond that way was reinforcing what we see as an organization.”

The Nets have shown so far this season that they have enough quality players to be amongst the league’s best teams. But in the playoffs, they’ll need more than they have now to beat elite teams in a 7-game series. If Kyrie is going to be unavailable this season, getting a quality player in exchange for him could be the move to make them legit title contenders.

READ NEXT: Nets Kyrie Irving’s Cryptic Instagram Video Hints at Potential Return