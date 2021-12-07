‘Bad Experiences’ Played Role in Kyrie Irving Refusing Vaccine: Report

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made it clear before the season started that although he had no plans to retire from the NBA, he would not be taking the coronavirus vaccine. Even if it resulted in him not being able to play.

“This is my life,” Irving said on Instagram Live in October via ESPN. “I get to do whatever I want with this; this is one body that I get here. And you are telling me what to do with my body. This has everything to do with what is going on in our world. And I am being grouped into something that is bigger than just the game of basketball.”

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie Doesn’t Want To Get Vaccinated Because of Injury History

Even though Irving’s Instagram Live session lasted for more than an hour, he never went into detail about the specific reason that he did not want to get vaccinated. But according to a new report from Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of “Bally Sports”, Irving’s skepticism of the vaccine is centered around his long injury history that dates back to his days at Duke.

“Those closest to him also have shared that Irving knows anything he says will be magnified and scrutinized and he doesn’t want to be viewed as an anti-vaxxer. He’s not taking this stance to be a voice for the voiceless. He’s just not trusting of the available vaccines, according to sources. Irving also does not want to get vaccinated because of bad experiences with his health due to basketball injuries over the years,” Robinson writes per Bally Sports.

“Since his freshman year at Duke, Irving has missed 261 out of 950 games, including the last five of the 2015 NBA Finals when a fractured kneecap required surgery and forced him to miss 29 games the following season. His 2018 knee surgery in Boston was a corrective procedure because the screws from his 2015 surgery caused an infection in his knee. Moreover, a 2019 shoulder injury became difficult to diagnose and ultimately forced him to have surgery in 2020.”

Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to be viewed as anti-vaxxer, voice for voiceless. Find out why @KyrieIrving’s the happiest he’s been in years, how Nets PG’s bad experiences with health plays into his decision & why he’s been silent. My story @BallySports ➡️ https://t.co/TiVFuybG1Y pic.twitter.com/w9EjwrIfPZ — 👑 🅱️randon “Scoop 🅱️” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) December 6, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Seton Hall Guard Details His Relationship With Kyrie

Aside from that October Instagram Live session, the Nets’ star point guard has been virtually in the dark, occasionally taking to social media with what seem to be cryptic postings concerning his situation. Irving also made an appearance a few weeks ago at Seton Hall’s men’s basketball season opener against Farleigh Dickinson University. Bryce Aiken, point guard for Seton Hall and a mentee of Kyrie voiced his appreciation for the 7-time All-Star’s advice and guidance.

“I learn a lot from him,” Aiken told Scoop B per Bally Sports. “I don’t just learn about basketball from him, but I learn how to carry myself on and off the court.”

Kyrie Is Staying in Game Shape

While the public has no clue as to what he has been up to, Irving has not been idle in his time away from the NBA. Per Bally Sports, Kyrie has continued to go through his regular training regimen of weightlifting, cardio, and meditation. one source even told ‘Scoop B’ it was “the happiest I’ve seen Kyrie in years”.

Unless he decides to get the vaccine Irving’s days in a Nets uniform may be numbered. The franchise and organization have been taking calls about the star guard since late October. With the trade deadline inching closer, it will be interesting to see if the Nets pull the trigger on a trade for the 7-time All-Star.

READ NEXT: Ex-Nets Guard Makes Bold Claim About the ‘Big 3′