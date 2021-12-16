Nets Kyrie Irving’s Cryptic Instagram Video Hints at Potential Return

The Brooklyn Nets have been without their superstar point guard Kyrie Irving this season. In case you haven’t heard, the Nets sidelined Kyrie indefinitely until he receives at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Last year Irving had arguably the best season of his career averaging 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. The 7-time All-Star also became the 9th player in league history to shoot 50% from the field, 40% from the three-point line, and 90% from the free-throw line. Irving undoubtedly has left a huge void in the Nets roster that had championship aspirations before the start of the season.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie Posts Cryptic Video on Instagram

The Nets have fared well despite Kyrie’s absence. The team has a record of 20-8 and sits alone on top of the Eastern Conference. There have been questions on whether or not Kyrie would return to the floor at all this year with more than a quarter of the season complete. But multiple recent reports have suggested that a return for the New Jersey native may not completely be out of the question. In a recent post to his Instagram account, Irving records himself putting on his basketball sneakers. A possible hint that his return could be on the horizon.

Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/TK8d6idJPJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Nets Win Overtime Thriller Despite Being Undermanned

In the Nets overtime win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, Brooklyn only suited up eight players. The team was already without Kyrie, and starting shooting guard Joe Harris because of an ankle injury. In addition the Nets lost several other players due to COVID health and safety protocols including their star guard James Harden. Despite being undermanned the Nets were able to come out with a hard-fought win. Much to the delight of head coach Steve Nash.

“I tried not to get too up and down about it. Just let all the information come in, get a handle of what’s coming down the pipeline, what decisions will have to be made, and just be calm. Also, a decision on Kevin’s ankle and whether we can play the game at all. Kevin wanted to play even under these conditions and he was rewarded for that,” Nash told reporters after the win per NetsDaily.

“As coaches, we just tried to stay calm and our attitude was to pump these guys up. Let’s show them we’re going to have a great time tonight regardless of who is in the lineup and who is not. We have belief and confidence in you guys and we want you to have a blast out there.”

Durant was questionable for the Nets game against the Raptors as he was nursing an ankle injury. If Durant was unable to play the Nets would not have had enough available players to play the game. Nash says the Nets staff was very cautious about playing the Nets star.

“We had to debate Kevin’s situation. We’re talking about a franchise player. We don’t want to risk it, so we were more cautious than he was,” Nash continued. “But he really wanted to play so that was it. In the end, Kevin really wanted to play and that was the decision.”

The Nets currently sit alone as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Getting a player of Kyrie’s caliber will only increase their chances of winning the title.

READ NEXT:

Nets Kevin Durant Makes Massive Demand From Warriors Steph Curry [LOOK]