Trade Proposal Has Nets Ship Kyrie Irving West for All-Star 7-Footer

Despite drama showing up at the Brooklyn Nets front door before the season even started, head coach Steve Nash and his squad has been able to weather the storm. Through all of the turmoil, the Nets find themselves with a 14-5 record, perched high in the top spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs standings. However, there is still some concern about the Nets throughout the NBA on how effective they will be in the playoffs as they have struggled mightily against the NBA’s elite teams. Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and Charlotte Hornets the Nets have lost by 10 points or more.

Trade Proposal: Nets Swap Kyrie Irving for Kristaps Porzingis

In case you have not heard, Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been banished from all team activities until he receives at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. With no return date in sight for the 7-time All-Star, Irving is essentially taking up a roster spot in a season where the Nets are being viewed as heavy title contenders. For that reason, Greg Swartz of “Bleacher Report” suggests the Nets trade Kyrie and Day’Ron Sharpe to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brunson.

“A 13-5 start proves the Nets can survive without Irving, but letting their star point guard go to waste will hurt their championship chances. If Irving agrees to it, a trade to Dallas (where there’s no COVID-19 vaccine mandate) would create a devastating duo with Luka Doncic and give the Nets a new star point guard,” Swartz writes per “Bleacher Report.”

“Brunson (15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 49.3 percent shooting overall) has enjoyed a breakout season for Dallas and would slide in next to James Harden in Brooklyn’s starting backcourt. This would allow Patty Mills to return to a sixth man role full-time, as expected when he signed with the Nets.”

Trading Porzingis Would Equal Fresh Start for Dallas

When the Mavericks acquired Porzingis from the Knicks in February of 2019, he was expected to form the NBA’s next elite duo with their superstar Luka Doncic. But the Porzingis experiment has not worked out so far as the Mavericks have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Landing a superstar of Kyrie’s caliber could be the exact fresh start that the Mavericks need.

“Porzingis isn’t living up to expectations as a No. 2 in Dallas but could thrive as a floor-spacing No. 3 (or No. 4 on some nights) in Brooklyn, giving Kevin Durant and Harden their driving lanes,” Swartz continues.

“Irving would be the most talented teammate Doncic has ever had and relieve playmaking pressure. He’s also shown the ability to thrive alongside ball-dominant teammates in the past (LeBron James, Durant, Harden) and is an outstanding spot-up shooter. The deal also gets Porzingis’ contract (two years, $69.8 million after this season) off Dallas’ books and adds a young, talented power forward in the 20-year-old Sharpe. Of course, this would be contingent on Irving’s wanting to play for the Mavs, who wouldn’t make the deal unless they knew he was on board.”

With James Harden, Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, and in certain aspects Kevin Durant, the Nets have all the guards that they can handle. Adding a 7-foot shot-blocker in Porzingis could be what takes the Nets to the next level.

