Former Nets Star Unleashes NSFW Take on New Team After Blockbuster Trade

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side as at least one former Brooklyn Nets star is learning.

“Just where we are in the season, and where other teams are positioned already, it’s kind of looks like a bit of a clusterf*** right now to be honest with you,” Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving said via Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com on March 29. “Because we’re 37-40 and trying to fight to get into the Play-In game. It’s not the expectation that any of us had in that locker room.”

It is actually worse for Dallas that Irving is letting on.

The Mavericks are 7-14 since the trade deadline when they sent Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith to Brooklyn along with an unprotected first-round pick in 2029 and two second-rounders for the mercurial Irving.

He had demanded a trade following breakdowns in extension talks.

Since his arrival, the Mavs’ have the ninth-best offense but the sixth-worst defense leaving them with a mediocre 18th-ranked net rating, per NBA.com.

By all accounts, Irving has been a positive presence in the locker room. But, Luka Doncic voiced his frustration, citing issues beyond basketball. And, as he has been wont to do, Irving gave a very nebulous answer about how things are going in compared to how he expects them to go going forward leading to speculation.

The Mavs’ results since the Kyrie Irving trade have obviously been disappointing, but I’ve only heard praise about his professionalism and locker room presence during his brief time in Dallas. Blaming Luka Doncic’s frustration on Irving isn’t fair or accurate. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 25, 2023

“I think, just human nature, man,” he said. I’m getting traded into a new work environment and it’s just a lot of newness and I’m trying to introduce myself to everybody — figure out who do guys go to on the team to confide in off the court. Who is our coaching staff as people — upper management, who are they as people? What do you expect from me? The big question, why they traded for me and what does it look like for the future? You know, that’s the big question. What does our future look like? “

Despite Irving – a free agent after this season – seemingly has one foot out of the door, which would be disastrous for the Mavs considering what they gave up to get him. But he clarified that, off the floor, “It’s been nothing but great. I’ve been at peace, so it’s been good. Outside of the losses, of course, we like to win every game.”

They remain the odds-on favorite to be his team next season.

Things Changed for Kyrie Irving Quickly

“Me getting traded, I didn’t expect to ask for a trade at that point in the season,” a reflective Irving said. “I wanted to finish out with Brooklyn, finish out with the season that we had going, and I didn’t get a chance to do that. So some of the goals that I had previously for this season, I had to be more than willing – which I am – to be flexible and live with the results whether we make the playoffs or not.”

Irving’s agent, Shetellia Riley-Irving, released a statement that Irving wanted to stay in Brooklyn long-term. But talks of a multi-year extension got hung up over language tying some of the money in the deal to team success, at which Irving bristled and demanded a trade.

“I just have to be at peace with where I am and which I am, and trust the guys that I’m going to be in that room with every single day.”

It should again be noted that Irving was speaking about getting over the hump on the floor, not getting out of Dallas. But it should also be noted that he made similar comments about his role in Brooklyn before things went south with the Nets’ front office bringing a whirlwind union full circle after falling well short of expectations.

Nets’ Future Looks Bright

Even if Irving re-signs in Dallas, an argument can be made that the Nets have a brighter future and one doesn’t have to look much further than the NBA standings.

Brooklyn is holding on to the six-seed, a standing achieved thanks in part to Irving. But Dallas is 11th in the Western Conference and, to Irving’s point, a full game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10-seed and the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.

The Nets are just 20th in net rating since the deadline with the 18th-ranked offense and the 20th-ranked defense. They also have a few aging veterans (Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith) who could bring back something solid if unspectacular in their own right as well as some who hold little to no value outside of salary matching (Joe Harris and Ben Simmons).

But the best thing they have going for them is Mikal Bridges.

He provides a multitude of options including trying him as a focal point, adding that focal point around him, or moving him for future assets – value no matter how you look at it.