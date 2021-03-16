Kyrie Irving Responds To Blown Call After Tempers Flare In Brooklyn

The Battle of New York between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks was every bit as good as advertised. The game came down to the wire and was decided by a controversial final possession.

The battle of the boroughs had about as dramatic of an ending as you can imagine, and things got testy once the contest was over after a controversial call by the referees.

Julius Randle Goes off on Scott Foster

The Knicks trailed by three points in the final seconds of the fourth quarter after climbing back from an 18-point deficit in the second half. Knicks’ All-Star Julius Randle tried to shoot a game-tying three that would likely have sent the game into overtime, but Irving got his hand on the ball to prevent Randle from getting the shot up.

The correct call should have been a jump ball between Randle and Irving, but referee Scott Foster did not see Kyrie Irving put his hand on the ball and instead called travel on the Knicks’ star.

The missed call cost the Knicks a chance to send the game into overtime and once the contest had ended Randle had to be restrained from going after the veteran official.

Julius Randle appeared to be upset after being called for a travel late in the Knicks’ loss to the Nets. pic.twitter.com/uacJSrReYC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2021

Kyrie Irving Details the Last Play

Kyrie sounded off on the last play of the game following the win.

“I was either going to foul early but I saw him lining up for a jump shot I felt like I could get a hand on it,” Irving told reporters via SNY.

“Scott called a travel, I thought Julius made a good play afterward, putting it [the ball] down because I was going to foul him after that just to get him to the free-throw line but that’s how it went.”

Kyrie Irving describes what happened on the last play of Monday's game defending Julius Randle: "I thought Julius made a good play afterwards putting [the ball] down" pic.twitter.com/pfmjPXiPI7 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 16, 2021

Kyrie & Harden Showed Out In The Win

The Nets beat the Knicks 117-112 and now have a record of 3-0 since returning from the All-Star break. Despite being without two of their stars Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin, the Nets have continued to rack up the wins in bunches.

Harden and Kyrie continue to prove that they are one of the best backcourt duos in the NBA.

The All-Star teammates showed out in the win as Kyrie Irving poured in 34 points against the Knicks and Harden had another ridiculous stat line. ‘The Beard’ finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists. Harden is the first player in the Nets’ franchise history to record a game with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists. That is also Harden’s 10 triple-double since joining the Nets in January.

The Nets have been without their star forward Kevin Durant since February 13 as he has been battling a hamstring strain he suffered during his return to Golden State. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 11-time All-Star is expected to return to the floor for the Nets in the next two weeks.

When Durant does return the hours will get even scarier.

