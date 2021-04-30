Former NBA Champion Sheds Light on Kyrie Irving’s True Feelings About Nets

Kyrie Irving’s Nets fandom has been well documented in recent years. The 29-year-old grew up in New Jersey, after all.

In March 2020, Irving went on Instagram Live with his former St. Patrick High School (N.J.) teammate Jeremiah Green and elaborated more.

“Being a struggling Nets fan at one point, oh my goodness bro,” Irving said. “All my Jersey people know, before the Nets went to Brooklyn, trying to fill that Continental Airlines Arena up. They were selling three-game packages for like $90!”

Kyrie Irving talks growing up as a “struggling Nets fan” in the post-JKidd era, Devin Harris, NJ Nets memories, how it was destined he’d fulfill his dream of making it to the NBA, and the beauty of his journey that has finally landed him back home. (via IG Live) pic.twitter.com/tj5U0NclUC — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) March 28, 2020

This week, even more about Irving’s true feelings about his hometown team came to light.

Richard Jefferson Shares Story About Kyrie

Richard Jefferson, who averaged 17.4 points per game while playing seven seasons for the Nets from 2001-08, recently made an appearance on the debut episode of the Called Game with Kenny Beecham. Eventually, the conversation centered on Irving, who was teammates with Jefferson on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-17.

Jefferson shared a story about an early interaction he had with Irving that revealed more about just how big a Nets fan Irving was.

(At the time), I know nothing about Kyrie. He’s my teammate, but like, your boys but you don’t really talk. And so he comes into the room and we’re sitting there and I knew he was an East Coast kid, Jersey. But all of a sudden, he sits there, we’re talking, and he’s like: ‘Do you understand? I lived in Jersey. First game I ever went to (was at) Continental Airlines Arena.’ And he’s like vibing out, and I’m like, ‘Damn, Kyrie.’ Because, you know, Kyrie’s either quiet or he’s the life of the party. In that moment, he decided to be the life of the party. I was like, ‘Kyrie, I had no idea.’ (Kyrie was like,) ‘Oh my god. … We were at the very, very top of the arena and the next thing I know, after the game’ — his dad knew some people — ‘Dad was like, hey, do you want to go on the court and shoot? Nah, not till I’m a player.’ And all of a sudden, he’s with the Brooklyn Nets because he grew up a huge Nets fan. And I’m like, I had no idea — Kyrie is going to go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and there’s a small portion of him that grew up being a big fan of me and Jason Kidd and Kenyon Martin.

Richard Jefferson | Called Game | Episode 1On the first episode of Called Game, Richard Jefferson sits down with Kenny Beecham to talk about his career. From growing up in Phoenix to his transition to a broadcaster, RJ doesn't hold back and tells his story. We surprise Jefferson with his own game worn Nike Shox that we purchased from eBay. Whether rare,… 2021-04-28T22:00:15Z

Irving Back for Trail Blazers Game

After missing Thursday’s game against the Indiana Pacers due to right groin soreness, Irving will be available for Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin are both available to play in the second night of the Nets’ back to back. Irving was out on Thursday for right groin soreness. https://t.co/KApui6hBZt — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 30, 2021

Irving has missed a total of 17 games this season for a variety of reasons, but when he’s been on the court, the seven-time All-Star has been electric, averaging 26.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 46 games.

