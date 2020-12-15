Kyrie Says He Caught Shams Trying To Sneak Into a Closed Nets Workout in Los Angeles

It finally happened. Monday, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving addressed the media for the first time this season and he did not disappoint. Kyrie addressed everything from his “pawns” comment to him being fined by the league but the most comical story had to do with The Athletic Reporter Shams Charania.

Shams Charania Tried To Sneak Into Closed Workout

Shams is one of the most trusted sources in the NBA community. During the NBA Free Agency period, he is one of the go-to people when it comes to finding out what teams’ big-name free agents are going to. Because of this, it came as no surprise when Kyrie told reporters Shams actually tried to break into a closed Brooklyn Nets workout in Los Angeles over the summer according to The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer.

Kyrie Irving says @ShamsCharania tried to sneak into the Nets' LA workouts. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) December 14, 2020

Kyrie Not Concerned With Harden Trade Rumors

Kyrie addressed the media concerning James Harden to the Nets trade rumors that have captivated NBA Twitter over the past several weeks. He assured the media that he is only concerned about himself and the guys that the Nets currently have on their roster. “That part of our business is going to be what it is,” said Kyrie. “James is a great player and we wish him well.”

Kyrie ‘Pawns’ Comment Not Directed Toward The Media

Kyrie also went into further detail concerning his “pawns” comment that left many people scratching their heads including former Cavs teammate Kevin Love. Irving went into detail about the controversial Instagram post and assured that his comments were not directed toward any specific members of the media. “It’s really just about how I felt about the mistreatment of certain artists when we get to a certain platform of when we make decisions within our lives to have full control and ownership … We want to perform in a secure and protected space,” said Kyrie.

While a $25k fine from the NBA has caused Kyrie to have an obvious change of heart this is only one media session and this NBA season will run 72 games. One has to wonder if Kyrie’s change of heart is sustainable or if this is only temporary. You have to think if Irving refutes the media in the future the reprimand will not only be a fine but possibly a suspension, which the Nets cannot afford as they will be fighting for playoff seeding in a loaded Eastern Conference. This is just one of many stories surrounding the Nets to keep a close eye on as they open their season against the Warriors this Sunday.

