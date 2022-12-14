Kyrie Irving Sends Strong Message to Nets Teammates Following Win Over Wizards

After their win over the Washington Wizards on December 12, the Brooklyn Nets have won eight of their last nine games. Their recent string of victories has come as a surprise to many after starting the season 2-5 under the tutelage of former Nets head coach Steve Nash. But upon the decision to move interim head coach Jacque Vaughan into a full-time role, the Nets have a record of 15-6 and are in 4th place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

Nets star Kyrie Irving knows that this squad has the level of talent to be competitive. It is just a matter of them having the will to win.

“Man, let’s just go win ball games,” Irving said to reporters after the team’s win over the Wizards. “That’s it. That’s really what the attitude is. Just win ball games. We know the talent we have. This is our group. No more excuses, no more distractions, no more throwing in surprise injuries. We just want everybody to be healthy.”

Coach Vaughan Sounds off on Cam Thomas

The Nets look like a team ready to leap into being a legitimate title contender. But a lot of factors weigh on whether that will happen or not. One of those factors is their budding guard Cam Thomas. Thomas has struggled for most of the season but reminded the league of his upside as his 30 points were a major contribution in the Nets’ win over the Indiana Pacers on December 10.

But in that matchup, the Nets did not play any of their starters, which created more opportunities for players like Thomas. Coach Vaughan is interested in seeing Thomas have equal contributions when the full lineup is available.

“You go into Washington like everyone’s pretty much going to play the night, and Cam’s probably not going to have 30. So now, what does that first and second possession look like for him? That’s the challenge that I have for him,” Vaughan said to reporters on a December 14 Zoom call via NetsDaily.

“Value that first and second possession just the way you value the possession when you knew [you were going to have] this ninth, 10th, and 11th shot. Can he get better that way? And if he does, man, that is a huge step for a young guy.

To be able to work towards [the] very first mid-range shot or penetration that I get or jab three that I get is just as important as that fourth-quarter shot when I had the leeway to take four shots in a row. That growth for him would be huge as a player.”

Vaughan Describes Thomas’ Relationship With Durant

Another thing that could help accelerate Thomas’ development is that Nets star Kevin Durant has taken him under his wing dating back to last season. Having Durant, an all-time great, as his mentor will contribute greatly to Thomas’ development as a basketball player.

Vaughan says that the 21-year-old’s commitment to being the best basketball player he can be has drawn Durant to the young guard.

“That’s been a huge development with our team,” Vaughn added. “His want and desire to be the best basketball player he can be, I think that’s a trait Kevin appreciates. Kevin’s a worker. And when he sees Cam at the same bucket with him working on his game and Cam working on his game at a different bucket, that means a lot when your peers see you work on your game.”

Thomas will have another opportunity to improve his development in the team’s next game against the Toronto Raptors.