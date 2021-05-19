Kyrie Irving Has Special Gift for Rapper Swizz Beats After Making History [LOOK]

Sunday was Kyrie Irving’s night.

Just as the Nets star helped Brooklyn secure a 48-24 record and it’s best season by winning percentage in franchise history, Irving made a little history of his own. The 29-year-old used another highly efficient performance in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers — shooting nearly 64 percent from the field and 100 percent from 3-point range — to secure his spot in the “50/40/90” club, a group reserved for players who shoot at least 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 90% on free throws over the course of an entire season.

Still, while this night belonged to Irving, the seven-time All-Star decided to pay it forward by sharing a special gift with a famous friend.

ALL the latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie Has Gift for Swizz Beats

Irving spent Sunday night carving up the Cavs in a pair of purple Nikes. By the end of the night, those sneakers belong to Swizz Beats.

The famous rapper sat courtside alongside his wife, Alicia Keys, for Sunday’s contest at Barclays Center. Irving made sure it was a memorable outing for him.

“Super thanks CUZZO @kyrieirving on the kicks last night at the game @brooklynnets,” Swizz captioned a post on Instagram. “Also congrats on making history last night it was amazing for us to witness it all blessings.”

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Irving, Nets Set Sights on Playoffs

The 29-year-old Irving became just the ninth player in NBA history to join the “50/40/90” club. But now his attention turns to the playoffs, where the Nets will face either the Washington Wizards or Boston Celtics in the first round.

While Brooklyn remains the odds-on favorite to win the NBA title, according to sportsbooks around the country, among the biggest concerns the team faces is its lack of on-court chemistry — especially between its Big Three of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. The trio have played only eight games together since the Nets traded for Harden in the middle of January.

Still, Irving on Monday insisted that chemistry is more than just what transpires on the court.

“It’s just important to have that synergy,” Irving said, per Brian Lewis of The New York Post. “And a lot of situations and circumstances that we were in, we were trying to be ourselves but the environment just didn’t stick. It didn’t fit. And when we came together, we just wanted to be happy. Happiness goes a long way in life, especially when you’re playing this game.

“Some guys are going to get along and it is going to go well and some guys it’s not and it breaks down toward the later stages of the season — that synergy that you need and that trust,” Irving said. “I’m excited to be here. I don’t take any day for granted. It took a while to believe in this vision and we’re finally here — back to the playoffs.”

READ NEXT: Nets Opt Not to Trade Spencer Dinwiddie, Who Has Hilarious Reaction [LOOK]