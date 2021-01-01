Kyrie Makes Strong Statement on Becky Hammon’s Head Coaching Debut

Becky Hammon is a six-time WNBA All-Star, four-time All WNBA, and was voted one of the 15 best players in WNBA history in 2011. With all she has accomplished in her playing career, Hammond is still breaking barriers. On Wednesday she became the first woman to ever serve as a head coach in an NBA game. Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was a protege of the late Kobe Bryant. Naturally he has been one of the major pioneers for bringing women’s sports to the forefront specifically, the WNBA. It came as no surprise that Kyrie had a lot to say about Hammon’s history-making night.

Kyrie Sounds Off on Hammon’s Debut

“I am glad that Pop got ejected and put Beck in the driver’s seat and got to see her do her thing,” Irving joked with reporters via a Zoom call on Thursday. Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich was assessed two technical fouls after arguing a foul call in Wednesday’s matchup with the Lakers. That is when Hammon had to step up and assume the head coaching responsibilities for San Antonio. “I know she is well-respected amongst her peers and across the entire culture, sports, and entertainment-wise.”

While the Spurs ended up losing their matchup to the defending champs 107-121, Kyrie understands that the true value of Hammon’s history-making debut is much bigger than wins and losses. “There is still a fight, and I am grateful to be a part of history, and for Becky to make history,” Irving said to reporters. “And there is more history to be made for women and their empowerment in the workplace, as well as their respect across the world, especially black native women aligned with that, but all queens in general. So, I am grateful to be a part of that.”

Kyrie Has Been A Major Supporter of Women’s Sports

Irving’s support for women’s sports goes way beyond just what he says to the media. This past July, Kyrie launched the KAI Empowerment Initiative, a campaign designed to provide financial support for WNBA players. Through the KAI Empowerment Initiative Irving pledged to donate $1.5 million to WNBA players who did not want to participate in the league’s bubble. “Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving told the Associated Press in July.

Hammon has interviewed for NBA head coaching positions in the past. She interviewed for the Milwaukee Bucks vacancy in 2018 which Mike Budenholzer was selected for and most recently the Pacers head coaching position this past September which Nate Bjorkgren was hired for. Although a head coaching gig in the NBA has yet to materialize for Hammon, Kyrie has faith that the barriers will eventually break for women in the NBA and other career fields. “It’s a genderless society going on in 2020 and I respect it,” Irving said. There should not be any role that is deemed for a male or female. It should be open, and that should be the principle that we all live by.”

