Kyrie Returns, Only to Immediately Go Into Covid Protocols

Almost immediately after it was unexpectedly announced that he was to return to the Brooklyn Nets on a part-time basis, ending his self-imposed isolation from the team, Kyrie Irving is now heading for the same type of isolation as the rest of us. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that, just like Kevin Durant before him and near-enough every other Nets, Irving is being placed into Covid health and safety protocols.

Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2021

One day. That’s how long it took.

Kristen Winfield of the New York Daily News later further clarified that Irving’s move into protocols was not merely procedural as a part of his return to the team. Instead, it was based on a positive or inconclusive test result of his own.

Got some clarity from the Nets: Kyrie Irving would not have entered the health and safety protocols if he was merely testing to return to the team. He has returned a positive or inconclusive test, which requires 5 days of consecutive negative tests for unvaccinated players. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 18, 2021

The return of Irving to the team on a part-time basis – that is to say, for road games only – filtered through only yesterday, catching fans and media alike unawares. Even Andre Iguodala had his say.

Not only was there surprise; there was outrage at what was perceived to be hypocrisy and a sacrifice of ideals. The status quo had not been forced upon the Nets, but represented a principled stand against player power – if the other 16 players would meet the requirements, it would be unfair for the superstar to be treated differently just because he is an All-Star.

Irving, who had become a poster boy for vaccine and Covid scepticism, was away from the team because he was unwilling and unable to meet the criteria required by state law to appear at home games, and it was felt that to have him for road games only would be counter-productive and coddling. However, with nothing being reported as having changed in his personal status, the decision to reverse this stance seems to have been at the team’s impetus.

Why Now? What Changed?

The recent rumour that Irving was perhaps willing to acquiesce to the state’s rules to return to the team seems not to be of relevance here. Indeed, Nets general manager Sean Marks openly stated that the change was made on account of the team’s current shortage of available players, the practicalities of being so short-handed seemingly now taking precedence over the principles.

Essentially, it appears as though the team caved and backtracked on their previous stance, rather than the change being because of Irving starting to comply. Marks states that the decision comes with “full support” of the players, but with the only material change appearing to come from the side of management, the defiance of player power seems no longer to apply.

Nets Now Running On Fumes

The news further burdens a Nets roster that was already nearly empty. Recent signings of Langston Galloway and James Ennis to short-term cover contracts were done to paper over the cracks of a line-up that has more unavailable players than available ones.

Additionally, where once it was mostly the bench and players out of the rotation entirely that were labouring, it is now also coming from the top down. Irving’s move into protocols comes immediately on the heels of James Harden and Kevin Durant doing the same. For the time being, the Big Three is now a Big Zero.

Given that they are still top of the Eastern Conference with a 21-8 record, this short-term problem has not yet held the Nets back. Irving will at this stage only be absent for five more days, not nearly enough to poleaxe the season – after all, he had already been away for more than 60.

But. come on now. What were the odds?