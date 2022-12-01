Lakers LeBron James Compares Nets Kyrie Irving, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

For those who may be tardy to the party, in October, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving tweeted the link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a film that features anti-Semitic tropes. The decision received heavy backlash and harsh penalties, including a suspension by the Nets that lasted eight games. But what was even more interesting about Irving’s choice was the ripple effect it had throughout the league. Players and coaches who were not even on the Nets or of Jewish descent were bombarded with questions about Irving’s tweet.

Fast forward to November, and more political controversy entered the sports world as a 1957 photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at a controversial protest surfaced. It led Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, to point out the stoic differences in the media’s approach to the two stories.

“I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” James said via ESPN. “But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”

Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957. https://t.co/IZm9DuTUhM pic.twitter.com/G4o7H2G9qp — Joshua Clark Davis (@JoshClarkDavis) November 23, 2022

LeBron ‘Disappointed’ in Difference Handling Kyrie, Jones

The photo James is talking about shows the Cowboys owner as one of several teenagers at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas, protesting and denying access to six black students who enrolled in the former whites-only institution. An apparent protest against desegregation.

While James did note how much time has elapsed since the 1957 photograph, he says he is still “disappointed” in the media’s handling of the two situations.

“But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years and years ago, and we all make mistakes, I get it — but it seems like it’s just been buried under, like, ‘Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on.’ And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven’t received that question from you guys,” James added.

“When I watch Kyrie talk and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America.

And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker. It’s asked about every single day.”

LeBron Explains Why He Is No Longer Cowboys Fan

This is not the first time that James has been critical of Jones in recent memory. LeBron, who in the past has admitted to growing up a Cowboys fan, said that he recently had to renounce his allegiance to the storied franchise.

The decision came in 2017 amid Colin Kaepernick’s protest against the national anthem, which reverberated throughout the league. Jones said that if any of his players were to participate in the protest, they wouldn’t be allowed to play, which bothered James.

“I had to sit out on the Cowboys, man,” James said. “There’s just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling. Guys were having freedom of speech and wanting to do it in a very peaceful manner. The organization was like, ‘If you do that around here, then you will never play for this franchise again.’ I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

LeBron James said on Instagram Live that he is no longer a #Cowboys fan because he can no longer morally support the team after ownership prevented the players from kneeling during the National Anthem. Says he's now a fan of the #Brownspic.twitter.com/FapPOFebg5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 28, 2022

With James using his platform to bring the photo of the Cowboys owner to light, it will be interesting to see if the NFL takes action.