Lakers Starter Curses out Nets During Twitch Stream [WATCH]

Injuries prevented the regular-season series between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers from living up to its billing as a potential NBA Finals preview. Both teams were missing some of their brightest stars when they played earlier this season.

Still, that hasn’t prevented the matchup from losing all of its punch.

There was the squabble between Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder during their game on April 10, after all. The end result: Both players were ejected from that one before the Lakers went on to win 126-101.

So it’s no real surprise to hear Schroder sound off on the Nets.

Schroder Curses out Nets

Schroder, a 27-year-old guard from Germany, is becoming a fan favorite in Los Angeles. Sure, he’s averaging an impressive 15.6 points 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 rebounds in 55 games (all starts) this season, but his online presence has something to do with it, too.

Take, for example, this hilarious reaction when Schroder was disconnected from his Call of Duty: Warzone game while he was streaming on Twitch recently:

Dennis Schröder’s reaction to getting kicked out of a WarZone game is absolutely hilarious pic.twitter.com/9FMbGvlEcz — The Sports Guy (@Sp0rtsBurner24) April 19, 2021

Another good example: Schroder’s reaction when, during his latest Twitch stream, a commenter said the Nets would sweep the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

“My boy said in the chat, ‘Nets in four.’ I told him, ‘Nets if four my a**,'” Schroder said with a smile.

"Nets in four my ass!" Dennis Schroder's response to a fan on Twitch 💀 pic.twitter.com/cM4jcGV3T6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 23, 2021

If the Nets and Lakers indeed meet later this year in a battle for the NBA title, consider this just a bit more fuel to the fire.

Schroder Betting on Lakers

The Lakers, like the Nets, have been plagued by injuries this season. Their two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have both missed extended periods of time due to injury, though Davis made his return to the team earlier this week after a months-long absence.

“We can’t rush nobody. And I think everybody coming off the bench has to give everything they have to win a game,” Schroder said this week, per silverscreenandroll.com. “We’ve got to get better game-by-game and try to come out with some Ws.

“If everybody is there, in a seven-game series, I’d put my money on us.”

Will Nets Get KD Back for Suns?

The Nets, meanwhile, continued to plow forward on Friday without James Harden, who is dealing with a hamstring strain, and Kevin Durant, edging the Boston Celtics 109-104.

Could KD, who left last Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat with a thigh contusion, return for Brooklyn’s upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday? It remains to be seen; ahead of Friday’s game, Nets coach Steve Nash said Durant’s contusion hasn’t fully healed, according to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.

To this point, Brooklyn’s Big Three of Durant, Harden and Irving have played only seven games together since the team traded for Harden in mid-January.

