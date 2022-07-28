Lakers Final Push Could Get Them Over the Hump in Massive Four Superstar Nets Trade

The trade rumors continue flooding in for the Brooklyn Nets. They have been linked to multiple teams, but the ones that have progressed the most have been the Phoenix Suns (who now seem to be out of the running), the Miami Heat, who continue trying to build an attractive enough offer, Toronto Raptors whose refusal to include NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes has them not close to a deal, the newly emerged Boston Celtics, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have been primarily involved in trade discussions around Kyrie Irving. Los Angeles has been the only team to reportedly be interested in Irving, but may be looking towards Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers instead now.

However, while talks seem to have slowed down in a deal for just Kyrie Irving, there are reports growing the link the Nets dealing both of their superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles.

Nets Linked to Dealing Durant and Irving to Lakers

In a July 28 article on Bleacher Report titled ‘What Should LA Lakers Do with Russell Westbrook? Insider Opinions Vary Widely,’ Eric Pincus talked with mulitple NBA insiders for their thoughts and rumors they have heard regarding Westbrook and the Lakers. One unnamed insider again brought up the possibility that Brooklyn would deal both of their stars to the Lakers to join forces with LeBron James.

“Kyrie is the move. They should offer Davis with Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want.”

For clarity, the proposal would go as follows.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and a draft pick.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

On July 18, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook talked and remain committed to playing together next season.

“The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes wrote.

Despite their willingness to run it back next year, would the team still trade for Durant and Irving? How could you not? The price talk is the injury-plagued Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, who the Lakers have been openly not wanting back next season.

Lakers Trading for Irving Remains ‘Unrealistic

Another NBA analyst in the piece shared his thoughts on what the Lakers should do with Westbrook and his proposal, including Kyrie Irving.

“First, I’d swing for the fences in a trade,” an NBA media analyst said. “The ones I’ve heard for Kyrie with a shooter or Turner and Buddy seem unrealistic, but they should go for it. I’d do as many picks as needed to make a deal happen, as long as they have top-10 protection.”

He reminded that it remains unrealistic, but if the Lakers toss in as many draft picks as needed, they may be able to get a deal done.