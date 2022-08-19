Nets Make Final Call on Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Lakers Trade

NBA Insider Chris B. Haynes of “Yahoo Sports” reported back in July that the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers had preliminary discussions on a trade that would send 7-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving to the Lakers and former NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook to the Nets.

However, the trade talks never advanced past the exploratory stages as the Lakers were unwilling to include two future first-round draft picks.

But as the Lakers are in pursuit of maximizing LeBron James remaining three seasons with the franchise, they have now upped the ante in terms of what they are willing to surrender in a deal for Irving. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers have now changed course and are ready to include two first-rounders in addition to Westbrook. However, the Nets are not interested in that deal.

“Sources confirm that they would be willing to surrender both firsts in tandem with Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract to acquire Irving (although it’s unclear if the picks would be unprotected or protected),” Stein wrote via his Substack account.

“I’m told, however, that the Nets have steadfastly rejected that pitch.”

Stephen A. Rips Durant’s Trade Request

Irving is not the only star the Nets have received trade calls on. For those who may not be in the know, 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant requested a trade from the franchise on June 30. His request comes after just three seasons with the franchise and less than one year removed from signing a 4-year, $198 million max contract extension last summer that ties him down with the franchise until 2026.

Durant committed to being a part of the franchise long-term last summer and has changed course just one year later. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith says that Nets’ owner Joe Tsai should not honor his star’s trade request.

“I’m Joe Tsai, I’ve given you every damn thing you want it. You can give me a championship run legitimately with all of y’all on the court together. Y’all only played about 29 games together. I mean, give me a break. I haven’t gotten a return on my investment, and then you commit last summer to a 4-year $198 million deal that came on top of the $164 million,” Smith exclaimed on the August 15 edition of ESPN First Take.

“Last time I checked, $198 million, $164 million, that’s about $361 million. Okay, that’s what I paid you, and all I got to show for it is one playoff victory because you want to bounce? What? Not even one day on the contract, you asked him to be traded because the contract kicks in now. You ain’t going no damn place. You’re gonna stay you’re a** right here.”

Nets Not in Ideal Space, but It Could Be Worse

A lot has transpired with the Nets over the past few months, and most of it has not been positive. After trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers at last year’s deadline, most expected it would be a new day in Brooklyn. But unfortunately for Nets fans, the soap opera has continued.

But despite all the turmoil and drama that the Nets have faced over the last several months, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that they are in a better position this year than they were at the top of last season.

For one, Kyrie will be able to participate with the team full-time at the start of training camp and be able to play home and away games, regardless of his vaccination status. In addition, the offseason additions of Royce O’Neale and TJ Warren has significantly increased the team’s depth. Something they lacked severley last season.

If all of the Nets’ players can buy in for this season, they could be among the top title contenders.

