Nets Big Man Not Having Heart Issues in Protocols: Coach

The Brooklyn Nets were especially shorthanded during their Christmas Day bout with the LA Lakers. Of their Big 3, only James Harden was able to participate in the contest. It didn’t matter much in the end, though, as the Nets were still able to secure a 122-115 win.

Moreover, the seven Nets players who remain in health and safety protocols are all expected to return without incident. Under normal circumstances, that may not be anything to write home about; NBA players are largely world-class athletes in their 20s and 30s, after all.

For the Nets, however — and, more specifically, for big man LaMarcus Aldridge — it’s a big deal that there have been no problems.

Aldridge, of course, was forced to retire for a time after experiencing a flare-up with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a congenital heart condition that causes the heart to beat rapidly for periods of time. And people with heart conditions are more likely to encounter complications with COVID-19 than Joe Average.

According to Nets coach Steve Nash, however, all has been well with Aldridge.

Under normal circumstances, players in protocols are able to begin their ramp up toward a return after a 10-day quarantine. Aldridge, however, entered protocols on December 14 and has yet to be taken off of the Covid list.

Ahead of the Lakers game, Nash made a point to to say that the seven-time All-Star’s continued inactivity had nothing to do with his heart condition or any ill effects from the coronavirus.

“I don’t think he’s having any issues. I think he’s out or about to be out. It’s just a matter of ramping him up accordingly,” Nash said of Aldridge, via Nets Daily. “It has been an extended absence and we just want to make sure that he’s right. We’re not in a rush with LA.”

Aldridge has been sensational during his return to the Nets this season. In 25 games (eight of which were starts) the 36-year-old has averaged 14.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. He’s also posting a career-best effective field goal percentage of 59.4.

Aldridge Hasn’t Been Worried About His Heart

Given the nature of his condition, there will likely always be a contingent of people who would question whether Aldridge ought to be playing. The big man isn’t one of them, though.

In November, he told the New York Times that he was focused solely on playing the game that he loves, not the fear of something happening with his heart again.

“I feel excitement, joy, to be back doing what I love to do,” Aldridge said of the comeback. “And to have what happened and have it taken away so quickly, and to now be back in it, I feel joy. I’m thankful. I’m enjoying every minute of it as I’m out there. No fear. I went through enough testing where fear is no factor.”

