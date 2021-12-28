Announcers Blank on Nets Guard’s Name During Live Broadcast [WATCH]

The COVID-19 wave that has rocked the NBA recently has made it incredibly difficult to keep track of who’s playing where. Just ask Brooklyn Nets guard Langston Galloway, who recently put pen to paper on a second 10-day contract with the team.

On Monday, Galloway logged 13 minutes of action against the LA Clippers and hit a spot-up triple during the second quarter. It was just his fifth bucket since returning to the league as a hardship signing on December 16.

In addition to extending the Nets’ lead at the time, the three-point shot seemingly broke Clippers announcers Brian Sieman and Jim Jackson. After Galloway made the basket, the duo completely froze on Bally Sports West’s live broadcast of the contest while trying to figure out who he was.

Given Galloway’s years of experience in the Association, it was a real head-scratcher.

With each new player that enters health and safety, a hardship signing follows — and there’s been a lot of them in recent weeks. So, we can probably forgive announcers needing to work harder than usual to produce certain players’ names.

Galloway is different, though. He’s not some unknown making his first attempt at cracking an NBA roster. Nor is he someone who had his time and is suddenly back again after a years-long exile. He’s a veteran of almost 500 games who was once an All-Rookie selection with the New York Knicks.

Moreover, he was part of a Phoenix Suns team that reached the NBA Finals last season. Along the way, he had a career year as a shooter, hitting 42.4% of his triples. And he likely has something left to offer at the highest level of hoops.

So, as one might expect, Sieman and Jackson are getting hammered on social media for their lapse.

“So you’ve got casuals calling NBA games? Cool cool,” tweeted one fan.

“Knicks legend put some respect on his name,” demanded another commenter.

“Cmon bruh he was in the Finals last year,” added a third fan.

Galloway Fires Back

It wasn’t just fans who were inspired to comment on the announcing snafu. Galloway caught wind of what happened as well and was similarly moved to speak out on the situation via Twitter.

“I’m Gone Make Them Remember Me!” wrote Galloway. “Stay Uncomfortable.”

Clearly, the 30-year-old is a driven guy. After the Suns elected to part ways with him over the summer, he continued to work in hopes of securing another NBA gig. In the end, he didn’t have to wait long for his shot. Earlier this month, he signed with the College Park Skyhawks; the affiliate club of the Atlanta Hawks.

After just one game with the club — during which he put up 12 points, seven assists, three boards and a steal — he was able to catch on with the Nets.

