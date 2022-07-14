LeBron James Named Catalyst in Pending Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Warriors Reunion

The Brooklyn Nets face a grim decision as they try to find a way to honor their All-Star forward Kevin Durant’s trade request, while still keeping the future of the franchise intact. However, the Nets have made it clear they won’t move their franchise player unless it is for a substantial return. The Golden State Warriors are seen as a potential next destination for the 12-time All-Star.

Dominance. If there is any word to define the duo of Durant and Steph Curry, that is the one that sums it up perfectly. Per Basketball Reference, during Curry and Durant’s three seasons as teammates in Golden State, the Warriors had a regular season record of 182-64. That record increased exponentially in the playoffs, where they were 67-14, including their 2017 run where they went a blistering 16-1 en route to the title.

Ric Bucher of Fox Sports says that Curry has been in contact with Durant about a potential reunion as he looks to surpass Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James with a fifth title next season.

“A league source says Curry has reached out several times to Durant, eager to improve his chances of winning a fifth championship and surpassing LeBron James, with whom Curry is currently tied at four titles each,” Bucher writes.

“Curry, playing in a golf tournament near Lake Tahoe, was asked about Durant possibly returning and gave an answer that was the equivalent of a drive straight down the middle of the fairway. He played it safe, not undermining his relationship with those currently on the roster yet not dismissing the idea of playing with KD again.”

Money Not a Factor in Potential Durant, Warriors Reunion

The Warriors are defending champs after defeating a very game Boston Celtics team in the NBA Finals. In no way are they as desperate to land Durant as they were in 2016 when they were coming off a catastrophic collapse that cost them a championship.

With younger players such as Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, and Andrew Wiggins, who just had the best season of his career, they could be title contenders for years to come. But the Warriors have suffered key losses during the offseason, such as Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. And to this point, they have not signed any veterans to the roster.

During an appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show”, ESPN insider, Brian Windhorst said ‘legitimate sources’ have told him that real discussions are going on about a potential reunion between Durant and the Warriors.

The insider also notes that money has never been an issue for Warriors owner Joe Lacob, as he has a track record that shows his willingness to spend big if it means winning.

“First off, I think that the Warriors always believe in open throttle. The Warriors have shown that they don’t care what they spend. They spent $350 million this year on this team, and the Warriors have shown that they aren’t afraid to do it,” Windhorst told Patrick.

“They went out and got Durant in the first place [in 2016] … This is the way they go about it.”

Curry Appears Open to Durant Reunion

Windhorst also notes how throughout the summer Curry has been asked about a potential reunion with KD and has never shut it down. Despite coming off the best NBA Finals performance of his career, Curry has remained true to his brand, giving himself the best opportunity to win. The best chance for him to do that is with Durant as his teammate.

“I also think it says a lot about Steph Curry that Steph was willing to subjugate to Durant in the past,” Windhorst added. “This has been a discussion inside the Warriors organization. Curry has been asked about it and Curry gave a non-answer, but he didn’t shut it down. He didn’t say, ‘Hell no,’ which he has every right to do. Be like, ‘No, I just won the Finals MVP. No, we do not need to do Kevin Durant, we need to bring our team back together and try to repeat.”

The Warriors are the one team that has constantly been mentioned in a potential Durant trade. It will be interesting to see their return in a potential deal.

