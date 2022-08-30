Ex-Nets Star Says LeBron James, Michael Jordan Comparisons ‘Not Fair’

This season Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is scheduled to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. LeBron reaching such a mark that at one point seemed unobtainable will only stir the pot in the debate of who the NBA’s greatest all-time player is between him and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Jordan has more championships, Finals MVP awards, regular season MVP awards, scoring titles, and Defensive Player of the Year awards than LeBron. But the argument for LeBron is longevity as he enters his 20th season, still one of the NBA’s best talents.

And though they are arguably the two best talents that the NBA has ever seen, former Nets star and Hall of Famer Julius Erving says it is unfair to compare the two stars.

“People always make comparisons to people who are done. LeBron may play another six years LeBron may play one year we don’t really know. It’s very subjective,” Erving said via Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

“I think it’s the fans’ argument, not the players’ argument. So, I stay away from it. My all-time greatest player is Kareem Abdul Jabbar.”

Nets Star Calls Kobe Bryant the GOAT

It is no secret that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was heavily influenced by late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Irving was one of Bryant’s mentees in the last days of his NBA career.

When the greatest players of all time are discussed, the names that usually come up are LeBron and Jordan. But Irving said there is no doubt in his mind that Bryant is the greatest player ever.

“When I say [Kobe is] the greatest to play this game, it doesn’t mean I’m knocking anybody else, all right? F***, let me finish my story,“ Irving said during a Twitch live stream session on May 10 via @pinatafarms on Twitter. “The greatest to play this game to me! I don’t give a f*** what you are talking about. I don’t care about your stats.”

Part 3 pic.twitter.com/top0qoSReM — Piñata Farms: The Meme App (@pinatafarms) May 11, 2022

Steve Nash on Short Leash To Start the Season

The Nets are looking to bounce back from a 2022 season that ended in a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics. After a tumultuous offseason where the team was uncertain if Kyrie would opt back in and Kevin Durant requested a trade, the Nets are fortunate to have the opportunity to debut their All-Star trio of Irving, Durant, and Ben Simmons on opening night.

Despite Brooklyn losing two key players this offseason in Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond, they have one of the best rosters in the league , with Seth Curry and Joe Harris returning to the lineup after having surgery during the offseason.

With a complete roster Nets, head coach Steve Nash is expected to perform. According to Landon Buford, the Nets coach is on a short leash this season, and if the team starts slow, he could be relieved of his duties.

“Despite agreeing to move forward with the 2022-23 season, according to an NBA source, Steve Nash will get fired immediately if the Brooklyn Nets don’t get off to a hot start,” Buford wrote in an August 24 report.

Nets’ Steve Nash gets fired immediately, if Nets get off to slow start this season, according to an NBA source. – https://t.co/3BstOXPPe4#NetsWorld #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/sjWiIpgEmD — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) August 23, 2022

2023 could be a make-or-break year as it pertains to the future of the Nets. It will be interesting to see the outcome.

