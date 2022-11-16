LeBron James Accused of Tampering, Luring Nets Star to Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets initially suspended their star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games for sharing the link to a film containing anti-Semitic tropes. But so far, Irving has missed seven games with no return date in sight. They also have required him to complete a list of tasks before being eligible to return, per NBA insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic”.

In the wake of his suspension, many have shown their support for the All-Star point guard. Irving’s most notable supporter is his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James, who believes that what is required for the Nets star to return is excessive.

“Kyrie apologized, and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing,” James tweeted on November 10. “What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor, I think is excessive [in my opinion]. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him.”

LeBron ‘Opening the Door’ to Lakers Reunion With Kyrie

LeBron’s comments supporting Kyrie were an eyebrow-raiser, especially because he initially spoke out against Irving’s decision to share the film. But ESPN NBA insider Zach Lowe suggests that James’ most recent comments about Kyrie may be part of a bigger plan. According to Lowe, numerous people around the league believe LeBron was “opening the door” to a Hollywood reunion with his former teammate.

“Look, I don’t know why LeBron said what he said about Kyrie yesterday about how it’s time to bring him back in the league. Maybe he just said it because he believes, and there’s nothing else to it,” Lowe said on the November 11 episode of “The Lowe Post”.

“I can tell you around the league and even within the Lakers, some corners of it, those comments were read as LeBron opening the door to…at least opening the door to, ‘Hey, if you all are comfortable with it and all the blowback it would be, and the Nets are willing to just get out of the business now of Kyrie Irving so we can get him for much cheaper, not both picks, maybe one pick.’”

Zach Lowe: “I can tell you around the league, and even within the Lakers, [LeBron’s comments on Kyrie] were read as LeBron opening the door to [a Kyrie trade].” “It was read around the league as ‘if you want to consider it, I’m not going to stand in your way.’” — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) November 11, 2022

Celtics Star Calls Out Joe Tsai for Kyrie Comments

Irving has since apologized for sharing the link and met with Joe Tsai to demonstrate his understanding of the situation. Still, there is no return date in sight for the Nets star. When Brian Lewis of the New York Post asked Tsai last week when Irving could potentially return to the lineup, he said Kyrie still had ‘work to do’. A response that Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown described as ‘alarming’.

Asked #Nets owner Joe Tsai if Kyrie Irving would be back on this road trip: "He still has work to do." #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 12, 2022

“His response was alarming to me, I tweeted that out [Sunday]. He didn’t say that the organization was working together to get Kyrie back on the floor. He said that he had more work to do,” Brown said via the New York Post.

“And our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai. It’s 2022. It takes 10 minutes of time to see who these business owners, corporations, etcetera, who they’re associated with and who they’re doing business with, who they’re affiliated with.”

Jaylen Brown calls out Nets owner Joe Tsai and his verbiage that Kyrie “still has work to do” when addressing his indefinite suspension https://t.co/fplSmLTw36 pic.twitter.com/APMR4LCQB7 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 15, 2022

Irving is not expected to rejoin the Nets during their west coast road trip. As the losses continue to pile up, it will be interesting to see when his suspension gets lifted.