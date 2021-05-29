Nets Could Chase Blockbuster Trade for Star Center This Summer: Report

After three games played against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets already look like they are in a prime position to not only capture the franchise’s first-ever title this year but possibly repeat next year as well. From a team that at one point was considered at the bottom of the barrel in the NBA rankings, to becoming the cream of the crop this year, the Nets have positioned themselves well to have much success, years down the road.

Even with all of the success that Brooklyn has enjoyed this year, general manager Sean Marks and the Nets front office are not done making moves for the future. Whether, this year’s Nets roster is a championship one remains to be seen, but according to a recent report Brooklyn is already preparing for a big upcoming offseason.

Nets Could Pursue Myles Turner Trade in Offseason

If there is one glaring weakness that the Nets have, it would be the uncertainty that they have at the center position. As the Nets front office knew, completing a blockbuster trade for a star with the caliber of James Harden would cost them some pieces. Unfortunately, one of those pieces was their starting center Jarrett Allen who has proven to be a franchise big man in Cleveland. Fortunately for the Nets, they could pursue a center that is equally as good this coming offseason.

According to a recent report by Bleacher Report’s Greg Schwartz, the Nets could complete a blockbuster trade for Indiana Pacers star center Myles Turner, but again it would cost them. They would have to give up their starting forward Joe Harris, who led the NBA in three-point percentage this past season as well as their budding center Nic Claxton.

“Giving the Nets a premier defender at center who can step out and hit threes on the offensive end seems unfair for the rest of the league,” Schwartz writes. “Turner, 25, is only getting better and would have led the league in blocked shots this season (3.4 per game) had he played enough games to qualify. He’s a career 35.2 percent shooter from deep who would be far better than any of the numerous centers Brooklyn has used this season.”

The proposed trade for the Pacers makes even more sense. After getting wiped out of the playoffs by the Washington Wizards by a score of 115-142 they have proven that there are in dire need of some offensive assistance. Adding a deep threat like Harris to the mix to pair with his former Nets teammate Caris LeVert and All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis could equal much success down the line for Indiana.

Nic Claxton Has Settled Nicely Into Role With the Nets

While Claxton could potentially be on the trade block for the Nets this summer, he is settling well into his role with Brooklyn, albeit a limited one. Still all the 22-year-old can do is take advantage of the opportunities that he is given. With the Nets’ limited options at the center position, Claxton could play a pivotal role for the Nets the deeper that they get into the playoffs.

“Obviously, this is pretty much a new season — the postseason — so just me building off what I did in the regular season, affecting the game defensively, bringing the intensity off the bench, being able to guard one-though-five, being able to protect the rim,” Claxton said per NetsDaily. “I had a few plays last game where I was little late. Just being all the way engaged and piggy-backing off what I was able to do in the regular season with just being that energy guy for us and helping us out a lot on the defensive end.”

What the future holds for the Nets remains to be seen, but right now all they can focus on is the task at hand and that is winning this year’s NBA title.

