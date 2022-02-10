Star ‘Screaming’ for Nets Exit, Brooklyn Deep in Trade Talks: Report

Since their victory over the San Antonio Spurs on January 21, the Brooklyn Nets have lost nine straight games, going from 2nd place in the Eastern Conference to 9th. With Kevin Durant still out due to an MCL sprain, and Kyrie Irving’s part-time player status, things are getting interesting as Thursday’s trade deadline draws near. The front office may be forced to move some pieces around to improve the quality of their team if the Nets hope to make the playoffs. And according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there is at least one player who is looking to part ways with the franchise sooner than later.

James Harden ‘Screaming’ for Nets Exit

Multiple reports claim that the Brooklyn Nets are in conversation with the Philadelphia 76ers about a potential trade of former MVP James Harden for All-Star Ben Simmons; And according to Windhorst, Harden is virtually “screaming” to get away from Brooklyn.

“I can’t tell you how much James Harden wants this. You gotta be very careful using the “Q” word or saying whatever. But, his actions over the last ten days are pretty much a threat to the Nets. What he did in Sacramento last week — at that time, the Nets lost I believe five or six in a row — that’s a game they have to win for about five different reasons,” Windhorst said during an appearance on “Greeny” with Mike Greenberg per “Sports Illustrated”.

“He is screaming in every way he possibly can, ‘I don’t want to be here get me out of here like he did in Houston. What the real issue is here for the Nets is not the consequences of making this deal. It’s the consequences of not making this trade.”

Windhorst: Nets, Sixers in ‘Deal Zone’

Harden has played the most games among the big three this season with 44 appearances under his belt. However, he has only played in four of Brooklyn’s last nine contests, as he has sat out the last four games with what the Nets are calling a hamstring strain.

“The sides are absolutely talking and absolutely negotiating… Now, does that mean it is absolutely going to get done by tomorrow? No, I can’t say that. I’m not sitting in the room it’s complicated,” Windhorst continued.

“But the way I described it to you on “Get Up!” is that they are in the ‘deal zone’ right now. So, I am leaning towards this probably happening, I don’t want to like guarantee it or anything, but I think we are headed in that direction.”

Steve Nash Sounds off on Harden Rumors

Head coach Steve Nash was questioned in a postgame press conference about the chances of Harden being traded. He made it clear that the former MVP was intent on staying in Brooklyn.

“This has been a constant thing since the summer,” Nash told reporters via the “New York Post”. “He’s continually reiterated that he wants to be here, and we’ve continually said that we want him here because that’s our best chance to win.”

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 P.M. on Thursday, February 10. The future of Harden as a Net is in the air as of now, but with talks of a trade beginning to pick up steam, it seems as if it is only a matter of time before he is dealt.

