Key Brooklyn Nets Starter To Miss Extended Time With Injury: Report

The Brooklyn Nets entered Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder winning seven of their last eight games. Kevin Durant, who has been playing arguably the best basketball of his career, did not disappoint scoring 33 points on 52% shooting from the field. He also registered 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Off the bench, Nets guard Patty Mills scored a whopping 29 points with nine buckets coming from behind the arc. In the end, the star-studded Nets proved to be too much for Oklahoma City, taking the 120-96 victory on the road.

Joe Harris To Miss Extended Time With Ankle Injury: Report

During the first half of their contest on Sunday, Nets’ sharpshooter Joe Harris sustained a left ankle sprain and was ruled out for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Nets head coach Steve Nash expects him to be out for an extended period.

“He’s probably going to miss a few games and then we’ll probably have him re-imaged and see where we’re at,” Nash told reporters per Matt Brooks of NetsDaily.

Steve Nash on Joe Harris' ankle injury: "He's probably going to miss a few games and then we'll probably have him re-imaged and see where we're at." — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) November 16, 2021

Patty Mills Ready to Step up in Harris’ Absence

With Harris being out and no timetable for his return the Nets will need some of their role players to step up in his absence. One of those role players will be Nets guard Patty Mills.

“That’s the beauty of what we have here. We’re obviously so deep and there’s a lot of people that we have that can fill roles and fill shoes, and that’s going to come into play at the end of the season,” Mills said speaking on Harris’ injury per Brian Lewis of the “New York Post.”

“Just being able to protect the group in that sense of understanding that everyone’s got a piece to play here. So no matter who it is, I think everyone is engaged and being able to step up and fill those minutes. But at the end of the day, we want to be healthy and we want everyone to play.”

Kevin Durant Is Also Dinged Up

Harris is not the only player currently dealing with an injury. It was revealed after the game on Sunday that Durant is experiencing right shoulder soreness. He has not been placed on the injury report, so for the time being he is still available to play.

“It’s solid,” Durant said of his shoulder after the win per the “New York Post.” “A little sore here and there, but I played, didn’t get in the way too much. Keep getting treatment and take it a day at a time.”

Nash, KD Sound Off on Clash With Former team

The Nets will face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Brooklyn. For many, this is believed to be a potential NBA Finals matchup, with Durant and Golden State’s Stephen Curry both having career seasons. However, Durant has not gotten caught up in the hype and talk surrounding the game.

Kevin Durant isn't buying into the hype of Warriors-Nets on Tuesday: "It's a regular season game. We obviously want to go out there and win in front of our home crowd, but we're not gonna put too much pressure on ourselves and call this a Finals matchup" pic.twitter.com/edo0QscHRL — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 15, 2021

As for head coach Steve Nash, he welcomes the challenge of facing the first place Warriors:

“Yeah, I mean Golden State they’ve kind of put themselves out ahead of the pack so far across the league,” Nash told reporters per SNY.

“They are playing great basketball, really found like a group that fits really well together, has a really strong identity, you can see the positive energy that comes out of that group. So, it will be a great challenge for us, you know we’re gonna have to be ready coming off a long trip here. Get home, try to get rested, and bring as much energy as we can on Tuesday night.”

Steve Nash looks ahead to the Nets' next game against the Warriors: "It'll be a great challenge for us" pic.twitter.com/qCBcLvJLd3 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 15, 2021

The Nets will look to capture their second 4-game winning streak of the season when they face off against the Golden State Warriors in their next game.

