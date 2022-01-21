Brooklyn Nets, Key Reserve Player Mutually Agree to Part Ways

This has been one of the worst seasons of 4-time All-Star forward Paul Millsap’s career. Millsap, who was viewed as a key acquisition for the Nets this past offseason has struggled mightily. Per Basketball Reference, The former Denver Nugget is averaging career-lows of 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 24 games. He has only eclipsed the 10-point mark in two games this season. With Kevin Durant and Joe Harris out for the unforeseeable future due to injury, the Nets need players who are ready to contribute now as they are in contention for the top playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn Nets, Paul Millsap Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Millsap will be 37 years old in February. And despite being a 16-year veteran, he still believes he can be a contributing player and wants a bigger role than the one he has now with Brooklyn. As a result, he and the Nets have mutually agreed to part ways per Shams Charania of “The Athletic”.

“Forward Paul Millsap and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to find the four-time All-Star a new team where he can have a greater contribution,” Shams tweeted on January 20th.

Millsap Sounds off on Reduced Role With Nets

Per Basketball Reference Millsap has not played in a game for the Nets since January 13 and those were garbage time minutes in a 109-130 blowout at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Before that, his last time suiting up was December 27 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Millsap could have some game left in him. But as he knocks on the door of 37 years old, playing with a young and fast-paced Nets team may not be the best fit for the veteran forward.

“It’s tough obviously. You go in the game, you got five minutes to contribute right. Five minutes isn’t a long time on the basketball court, but you do the best that you can. And that’s all I try to do,” Millsap said per Alex Schiffer of “The Athletic”.

“Whatever minutes, whatever time that I’m given I try to put my skillset to use within that time frame but hopefully our team goes up, makes a run, something like that within that time. But other than that, when I’m not on the court, continue to support the other guys and continue to help them as much as possible.”

Mills, Aldridge Sound off on San Antonio Return

In their next game, the Nets will travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs. Most are excited because it is another road game that Kyrie Irving is eligible to play in. But for LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills, this matchup holds value for a different reason. Both of the Nets reserves spent an extended period of their careers playing for the Spurs.

“I’m looking forward to going back. I had a great five years there. I learned a lot, I embraced the culture, it fit my personality. So, I’m definitely looking forward to going back and seeing everyone and just having fun,” Aldridge said per NetsDaily.

“Yeah, it’s exciting,” Mills added. “There’s obviously been quite a bit going on with our inner circle here on the court and off the court, so my mind hasn’t truly been on it. But I’m sure we’ll be excited to get back there.”

With the trade deadline just a few weeks away it will be interesting to see what moves the Nets make to bolster their roster even further.

