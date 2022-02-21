Brooklyn Nets Announce Key Signing of All-Star Guard: Report

After completing the blockbuster trade for 10-time All-Star James Harden last January, the Brooklyn Nets did not have enough assets to be active during last year’s trade deadline. But despite their lack of capital, the Nets were still able to make some key pickups through the buyout market. Brooklyn added two former All-Stars after last year’s trade deadline. The Nets acquired 6-time All-Star Blake Griffin after he reached a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons, as well as 7-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge after he was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs. Both players ultimately became key contributors during the Nets playoff run last season.

Nets Reach Deal With Goran Dragic

Unfortunately for the Nets, the Harden experiment was a failure. His apparent unhappiness was enough for the team to pull the trigger on a trade that sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers at this year’s trade deadline. But even though the All-NBA guard has moved on the Nets are once again trying to bolster their roster through the buyout market in hopes of a championship run. The team announced the signing of All-Star guard Goran Dragic as first reported by Shams Charania of “The Athletic”.

“Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets,” Shams tweeted on February 21. “Dragic, a one-time All-Star, reunites with ex-Suns teammate and Nets head coach Steve Nash and has an opportunity for a significant role in Brooklyn’s backcourt.”

Steve Nash Played Big Role in Dragic Signing

For his career Dragic averages 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. At one point the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks were viewed as the heavy favorites to land the All-Star guard once he cleared waivers. But the relationship between him and Nets head coach Steve Nash, developed during their time with the Phoenix Suns, ultimately contributed to him signing with Brooklyn. This is according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“After securing his release from San Antonio early in the week, Goran Dragic immediately became the darling of the buyout market. Word is Dragic was determined to spend at least a week evaluating the teams chasing him the hardest (Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Chicago, Golden State, and the LA Clippers), and one source close to the process described him as “really open-minded” to the pitches he’s getting. The Bucks notably have a significant backcourt role to offer, on top of their proven championship stock, while the Nets have Coach Steve Nash, who mentored Dragic in Phoenix when the Slovenian broke into the NBA, entrenched as their lead recruiter,” Stein said per his Substack account.

“League sources say Nash registered key aspects of the Nets’ bid to Dragic on Friday as Brooklyn also maintains hope that Kyrie Irving will be more available for the stretch run if the vaccine mandate that has ruled him out of home games all season is finally lifted in New York City.”

With the addition of Dragic, the Nets roster is beginning to shape up nicely in the aftermath of the Harden trade. As the team gears up for a push to avoid having to win a play-in game, every win and loss is crucial from this point forward. Brooklyn will resume the second half of the season on Thursday when they take on the Boston Celtics.

