Nets To Make Hard Run at All-Star Guard Through Buyout Market

If the NBA season ended today, the Brooklyn Nets would have to compete in the play-in tournament in order to make the postseason. With the recent trade of 10-time, All-Star James Harden to go along with injuries to several key players the Nets roster is severely depleted. The most notable absence is 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant who is out 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain. This is in addition to Joe Harris recovering from ankle surgery and Kyrie Irving only being available for Nets road games. The Nets are riding an 11-game losing streak heading into their matchup on Monday with the Sacramento Kings. They need to put a mark in the win column if they hope to have any chance of saving their season.

Nets To Make Hard Run at Free Agent Goran Dragic

If the Nets want to have any hope of remaining in the playoff picture, they need to add a few supplemental pieces to deepen their rotation. After all, the departure of Harden left a significant hole in their roster. With All-Star guard Goran Dragic preparing to hit the free-agent market pending a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, the Nets are interested in acquiring him. This according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free-agent suitors for Dragic that now includes the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors,” Wojnarowski Writes per ESPN.

“The Lakers and Warriors are planning to join several rivals, including the LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets, in aggressive pursuit of Dragic, sources said”

Dragic Will Consider Options Before Making Descision

Dragic is expected to have a lot of suitors as a veteran guard who has the tools to be a solid role player. But the former Toronto Raptor is in no rush to sign with a team once he and the Spurs agree to a buyout.

“He is going to consider all of his options as I understand it. Obviously, competing for a championship is high on the list. Milwaukee, the Warriors, even the Nets, you’d have to look out for them. Chicago is in the mix. But everyone knows how much he loved his time in Miami, and how much Miami loved him. Not sure the fit is there, but they’re going to go through the process at least,” an NBA source told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney ahead of a Facebook Live interview.

“Brooklyn would be interesting. I don’t know that they need him as much unless they think Kyrie is not going to be able to return. But he has a longstanding relationship with Steve [Nash] and that is going to count for something when he makes his decision.”

With the entire makeup of the Nets roster making such a dramatic change so quickly, the team needs all the help that they can get. The departure of Harden remains a tough pill to swallow, but it is time to move on and look towards the future. As Brooklyn awaits the arrival of Ben Simmons, they are still trending downward and need to put some wins on the board soon. their playoff chances severely depend on it.

