Key Nets Player To Miss Playoffs With Season-Ending Surgery

The Brooklyn Nets have been without their sharpshooter Joe Harris since November 12. The Nets star suffered an ankle injury that required him to have surgery at the beginning of the season and was expected to return this year. However, Harris will not be coming back for the Nets this season. The sharpshooter is set to have a corrective procedure on that same ankle. The second surgery will effectively end his season. This is according to Nets general manager Sean Marks.

“Although Joe worked diligently over the past several months to rehab his ankle and exhausted every possible avenue in order to get back on the court with his teammates, it has been determined that he will require an additional arthroscopic surgery in the coming weeks,” Marks said in a statement on Thursday. “While it is expected that Joe will make a full recovery following the procedure, it will, unfortunately, result in him missing the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.

Statement from Nets General Manager Sean Marks on Joe Harris: pic.twitter.com/ArpcnCae0e — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 4, 2022

Sean Marks Sounds off on the Loss of Joe Harris

Harris only played a total of 14 games for the Nets this season. In those games, he averaged 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the three-point line. Harris was optimistic about a return to the team this season but that will no longer be the case.

“We know how deeply disappointed Joe is to miss this stretch run, but he remains a huge part of who we are as an organization and while he won’t be able to contribute on the court, his presence and positivity around the team will continue to be felt by all,” Marks said per ESPN.”He is just the quintessential teammate. He is what defines a Brooklyn Net … we feel terrible for Joe and we all know just how much he means to this group.”

Kevin Durant Gets Candid About His Return

While the Nets are disappointed that Harris will be out for the remainder of the year, getting their superstar Kevin Durant back is as good as it gets as far as consolation prizes are concerned. Durant, who had not played since January 15 after suffering an MCL sprain, made his return to the court against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Durant did not seem to miss a step in his return. He netted 31 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 shooting from the three-point line. The Nets star says he felt good in his comeback and knows that he will only improve once he gets back into his rhythm.

“I felt great. I’m only going to get more comfortable out there and take more of a load out there too; pause, when I get more games under my belt,” Durant said of his performance in the loss to the Raptors per SNY.

Kevin Durant on how he felt in his return tonight: "I felt great, I'm only going to get better. Take more of a load out there too. Pause" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DUkxE9mW4r — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 4, 2022

The Nets now sit at .500 with a record of 32-32 as the end of the season approaches. Brooklyn is still hoping to avoid the play-in tournament. But that is seeming less likely with every loss that they suffer. They will have a chance to get back on track in their next game against the Boston Celtics.

