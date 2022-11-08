Nets Star Warned He’ll ‘Never Play in the NBA Again’ After This Season

Last month, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving tweeted the link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which features anti-Semitic tropes. His decision to tweet the link received heavy backlash from the Jewish community.

Irving’s failure to apologize for sharing the link to the film led to the Nets suspending him for at least five games, and he will have to fulfill several tasks before returning. With Irving already on an expiring contract as he is set to become a free agent this summer, the likelihood of him returning to Brooklyn seems grim. But beyond that, the backlash he received from sharing the link, has placed his NBA future in jeopardy.

“I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again,” one NBA general manager said to Sam Amick of “The Athletic”

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Nets Gave Irving Tasks in Hopes of ‘Outright Release’

Despite having several opportunities to issue a direct apology in response to the backlash he received for sharing the film, Irving chose not to. As a result, the Nets handed him a suspension of at least five games and have required him to complete a list of tasks before being eligible to return, per NBA insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic”.

Those tasks include:

– Apologize/condemn the movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: – Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, some people believe the Nets curated the list of tasks with the thought that Irving would fail to complete them, which would give them a reason to release him from his contract.

“There is growing pessimism in various corners of the league that Kyrie Irving will ever play for the Nets again. After initially moving so slowly to sanction Irving for his ongoing support of a movie widely regarded as anti-Semitic, and described Thursday by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as containing “vile and harmful content,” Brooklyn has gone the other way. Assembling a list of what the team terms six “remedial measures” that must be completed before Irving can be reinstated,” Stein writes.

“There is a feeling among some close to the process, I’m told, that the list was crafted with the knowledge that Irving would be unlikely to complete all six and thus could conceivably subject himself to potential outright release.”

There’s a ‘feeling’ that Brooklyn’s remedial measures list was crafted with the knowledge that Kyrie Irving would be unlikely to complete all six items and could lead to a potential outright release 😳 (Via @TheSteinLine https://t.co/0zjxUVFcWy) pic.twitter.com/LoS3yqxuyJ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 7, 2022

Steve Nash to Visit With Hornets

After he and the Nets mutually agreed to part ways earlier this month, many wondered what was next in the career of Hall of Famer Steve Nash. Nash was hired for the Nets job without any prior coaching experience, not even as an assistant, so there was skepticism on if he would be offered another job in the near future.

Nash did, however, have experience as a consultant. He spent time in that position with the Golden State Warriors for several seasons. After he departed from Brooklyn, Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, who was on the Nets staff last season, asked Nash to visit with his team for a few days in a consultant role.

“I’m going to try to get him to come down, spend a few days with us and kind of watch and give me his thoughts on things here,” Clifford told reporters via NetsDaily.

“Nobody handles issues better than he does. We talked on the phone for a while and five minutes into the conversation, he’s asking me about our injuries. That’s just how he is.”

The Nets will have an opportunity to get back on track in their next game against the New York Knicks.