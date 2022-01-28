Top Contender May Be Under Fire for Tampering With James Harden: Report

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adamant about wanting a substantial haul in exchange for 3-time All-Star Ben Simmons. But the reality is that the options for the Sixers trading Simmons at the deadline are significantly less than if they were to move him this summer. Moving Simmons during the summer free agency period would give the Sixers the option to execute a sign and trade for a player such as Nets pending free agent James Harden, who Sixers president Daryl Morey is enamored with.

“With the NBA trade deadline just over two weeks away, rival teams interested in three-time All-Star Ben Simmons believe Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has his sights set on a bigger target in the summertime: Brooklyn Nets star James Harden,” NBA insider Shams Charania wrote per “The Athletic”.

Sixers May Be Under Fire for Tampering With James Harden

The Sixers have been active in trade talks for Simmons and it has been duly noted that Morey and the Sixers are willing to pass on trading Simmons before the February 10 deadline if it means having a chance at getting Harden this Summer. But the Sixers’ overzealousness may end up costing them in the long run as the league could launch a tampering investigation against the franchise according to Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

“Some front office executives are prepared to… when the time comes, if a deal does look like is about to transpire where there could be some potential sign-and-trade in the offseason… They’re prepared to get the league involved on a potential collusion case dating back to what they believe could be going on right now, you know as to why we’re probably hearing a lot of Philadelphia, James Harden talk,” Haynes said on the “Posted Up” podcast.

“So, that’s something to keep an eye on. If it does get to the point where it looks like James Harden will be headed to Philly, I was told there will be complaints issued to the league on trying to investigate, to see if there was any collusion, any talks of recruitment going on right now, which is illegal and against the CBA.”

REPORT: NBA executives are prepared to ask league to look into potential tampering and collusion between James Harden and Sixers owner. 👀 (via @ChrisBHaynes, more on https://t.co/pjT3oBCOQo) pic.twitter.com/3g6boay44x — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 28, 2022

Sixers Co-Owner Is ‘Good Friends’ With Harden

This wouldn’t be the Sixers’ first rodeo as it pertains to breaking the rules again tampering. Last June Morey was fined $75k for sending a tweet aimed at Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (who at the time was on an expiring contract), trying to convince him to join the franchise. But Haynes says that this time around, the culprit is one of the Sixers’ co-owners, Michael Rubin.

“There’s another player we’re going to add to this dynamic. Michael Rubin. For those who don’t know, the Sixers co-owner is very, very, very good friends with James Harden,” Haynes continued. “And I’ve been talking to a rival owner, talking to rival front office executives, who believe that there can be some talk going on now between both sides.”

For the Nets, the goal is to remain focused on the task at hand, which is winning a title this season. It would justify trading all of their assets for Harden last January. Winning a title would also give Harden less of a reason to leave the Nets this summer. There is still a lot of basketball to be played this season. It will be interesting to see how it all pans out.

