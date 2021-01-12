NBA Investigating Kyrie Irving [VIDEO], Will Not Rejoin Nets :Report

According to ESPN sources, the NBA will be examining video footage – which surfaced online late Monday night – of Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving at a family birthday party.

After missing the Nets’ previous three games due to what was chalk up as “personal reasons,” Kyrie’s state of mind was seemingly uncertain, or at least that was the feeling you got when we hadn’t heard from Kyrie, himself or when you hear the reaction from Kevin Durant when he was asked to comment on the matter. It was clear he didn’t have anything to say nor did Kevin want to say something out of order, or without his point guard’s approval.

Nets head coach Steve Nash did, however, confirm Kyrie has, in fact, been in communication with the organization. And told reporters he plans on keeping those conversations private before adding, “but I’m sure you’ll hear from at some point.”

NBA Investigating Video Of Kyrie Irving’s Maskless Event

Irving, in the video, is seen alongside his sister, Asia Irving. As SB Nation’s Billy Reinhardt, who shared the video via Twitter, points out; given the nature of what’s been going on around the league due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is got a good look for Irving to be seen in the video without a mask on surrounded by other maskless attendees at the event and it could result in him missing more games.

Due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the league could ultimately sentence Kyrie to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Videos have surfaced of Kyrie Irving at a large birthday gathering alongside his sister, Asia. Kyrie’s sister & dad have birthdays this week. Given the size of the gathering & now public nature of it, Kyrie might now have to undergo a quarantine period before returning. https://t.co/McrYtFH9XK pic.twitter.com/U4T1KAvMTl — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 12, 2021

Report: Kyrie Irving Will Not Rejoin Brookly Nets, Could Miss Up To Three More Games

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving will not rejoin the Nets this week – which confirms he will in fact miss his fourth straight game while the NBA will review video from Irving’s birthday gathering due to the fact Kyrie is seen not wearing a mask in the footage. The NBA Board of Governors will hold a special meeting Tuesday, per ESPN‘s sources.

The league plans to tighten the protocols in an attempt to avoid contact-traced-related-absences. Still, in the end, it comes down to the players; a valiant effort from the players – to be more responsible during off-days, wear a mask, and to avoid close contact and large groups of people.

Irving’s video exemplifies the sort of carelessness that the league was worried about ahead of the 2020-21 campaign; however, the NBA’s recent slew of postponed games – three in two days – had to have been something the league anticipated.

Tightening up the laws for players could materialize into fewer positive COVID-19 test results but re-evaluating their health and safety protocol, as Woj reported, is a good place to start. If not, teams will ultimately be forced to compete without their best players – which in most cases is the difference between a win and a loss.

READ NEXT: Celtics Vs. Bulls Postponed, COVID-19 Pressure Mounting On NBA