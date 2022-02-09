New York Mandate Shift Could Have Huge Kyrie Irving Implications

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving hasn’t played in any home games this season since he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. The All-Star can’t play in New York City until he receives the COVID-19 vaccine and it doesn’t appear he will change his stance on the shot.

The Nets are in a major slump right now. They are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings and have lost nine consecutive games. Kevin Durant is still out with a sprained MCL in his left knee and James Harden is once again dealing with a hamstring injury.

Brooklyn got blown out by the Boston Celtics at home on February 8 without Durant, Harden and Irving in the lineup. Uncle Drew could have been on the court if he was vaccinated. Instead, the one-time champion was ineligible to play and watched his team drop to 29-25.

Since Irving likely won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, the only way the Nets can have their starting point guard at home games is if New York City changes its vaccine mandate. Fortunately for Irving, there could be some momentum regarding that matter after the news which came out of New York governor Kathy Hochul’s mouth.

New York Will End Its Mask-or-Vaccine Mandate

According to Eric Levenson, Amir Vera and Jason Hanna of CNN, New York will lift its statewide mask-or-vaccine requirement for indoor businesses. It’s important to note that this is for the state of New York, so New York City can still keep its mandate.

However, the trend is in the right direction for Irving and the Nets.

“Given the declining cases, given the declining hospitalizations, that is why we feel comfortable to life this in effect tomorrow,” Hochul said, via CNN. “We want to make sure that every business knows, this is your prerogative. And individuals who want to continue wearing masks, continue wearing masks.”

Irving is the only Nets player who is unvaccinated. He’s played in just 12 games this season since Brooklyn kept him away from the team for the first 35 games of the campaign before changing its mind and allowing the Duke product to be a part-time player.

Irving is averaging 23.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field, 36.7% from beyond the arc and 91.7% from the free-throw line on the year. However, the Nets are only 4-8 with the All-NBA guard in the lineup.

Interestingly, Irving recently told reporters that he was keeping a positive mindset about the vaccine mandate changing and that was before Hochul spoke to the press.

Irving: ‘Just Crossing My Fingers That Something Can Come Up’

After the Nets lost to the Denver Nuggets on February 6, Irving said he was still holding out hope for New York City to change its vaccine mandate.

“I’m keeping a positive mindset that anything can happen in the next few days or the next week,” Irving said, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Just crossing my fingers that something can come up before All-Star break or after. So I’m definitely keeping a positive attitude in that sense.”

If things don’t change in New York City, Irving will continue to be a part-time player and watch home games from his couch. However, if the mandate in NYC is lifted, Kyrie will be back as a full-time player.