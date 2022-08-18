Nets ‘Win Now’ Asking Price in Kyrie Irving Trade Revealed

Acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets continues to be a top priority for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. LeBron James has made it very known that he wants to reunite with Irving in Los Angeles. So far, it has been well-documented that the Nets aren’t interested in bringing Russell Westbrook and his contract back in a deal for Irving. Some suggested that if the Lakers would use their two first round picks in the discussions that they may be able to get a deal done, however, the Nets rejected that trade.

LeBron James just signed an extension to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and part of the negotiations in James for signing the deal was that the franchise stays willing to part with their first round picks to build a roster around James.

“L.A. has nonetheless pledged to James that it will indeed continue to aggressively pursue upgrades. League sources say James, in fact, has been assured that the Lakers are willing to trade both of their available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 if a trade that costs them both picks can realistically position the Lakers to return to contender status,” Marc Stein shared in his recent column.

While picks and Westbrook aren’t what the Nets are looking for in a deal, Stein did list what Brooklyn’s asking price for Irving remains to be.

Nets’ Win Now’ Asking Price for Kyrie Irving

After a summer of rumors, the Lakers and Nets could be the closest they have been all offseason in a deal after the Lakers pledge to build around LeBron.

“Yet sources say that the prospect of acquiring a focused Irving, or a similarly splashy acquisition, does still hold that kind of appeal to the Lakers even at the costly price. Sources confirm that they would be willing to surrender both firsts in tandem with Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract to acquire Irving (although it’s unclear if the picks would be unprotected or protected),” Stein continued.

However, what they are willing to surrender is not of interest to Brooklyn at the current moment.

“The Nets’ current stance, sources say, is that they are unwilling to send out Irving in a trade if the deal solely brings back future assets. They apparently want win-now talent in return to part with Irving, despite all of the turmoil that has engulfed the Nets for months,” Stein wrote.

Brooklyn’s Stance in Irving Discussions

Despite the Lakers’ offer increasing, the Nets remain hesitant to complete a deal with Irving with draft picks as the most attractive asset.

“The Nets have consistently rebuffed the idea of taking on Westbrook and insist they won’t be swayed by mere draft compensation … attractive as it is,” Stein reported.

Because of the Nets’ current stance, any deal between the two teams would likely require another team to be part of the deal.

“It would thus require a third team, barring a change in Brooklyn’s approach, to facilitate an Irving-to-the-Lakers move,” Stein continued.

One rumor that is highly unlikely continues to swirl is a multiple-team deal that sends both Durant and Irving to Los Angeles to team up with LeBron in Hollywood.