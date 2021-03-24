LeBron Associate: Nets Big 3 Admits Being ‘Afraid’ of James, Lakers”

When James Harden was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets in January, most people had locked in a date for Brooklyn’s trio to meet LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021 NBA Finals.

After LeBron, had yet another special performance in last year’s Finals, everyone knew that it would take a pretty special collection of talent to dethrone the four-time Finals MVP along with eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis.

According to one of LeBron’s close associates that is the reason Harden chose to join the Nets over other contenders.

Cuffs the Legend Says Nets Fear LeBron

Cuffs the Legend is a well-known associate of LeBron. His connection with the four-time Most Valuable Player dates back to his time with the Cavaliers as he is a hoops trainer in the Cleveland area.

Happy Gday to the Legend/homie @CuffsTheLegend!!!! Big 4-0. Sheesh! See you there in a few years. Hold it down until then! 🙏🏾🤟🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 1, 2020

On Tuesday, Cuffs was a speaker in the #SportsLikeUs with Duke’s room on Clubhouse. During his appearance, he revealed the reason why Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Harden teamed up with each other. According to him, it is because the three All-Stars are afraid of LeBron James.

“I have regular conversations with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving & they are telling me they are afraid of King James,” Cuffs said via Landon Buford.

KD , Kyrie Irving & Harden are scared of LeBron James, says Cuffs The Legend. “I have regular conversations w @KDTrey5, @JHarden13, & @KyrieIrving & they are telling me they are afraid of @KingJames, says @CuffsTheLegend via [Sports Like Us W Dukes @joinClubhouse #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/kvhy0zfTBB — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) March 23, 2021

Cuffs Loves Confrontation

This is not the first time Cuffs has been involved in banter with the Nets’ All-Stars this season. Earlier this season, he got in an exchange on Instagram with two-time Finals Most Valuable Player, KD after he said that he and his former teammate Steph Curry had more pressure to win a championship this year than James Harden.

“Steph Curry & KD have already won championships and there’s STILL more PRESSURE on them to carry their own teams to titles on their own without needing each other. Their pressure is way bigger than Harden’s,” Cuffs wrote on Twitter.

The Nets’ forward swiftly responded to Cuffs’ comments once he caught wind of them.

“This narrative is tired my g,” KD said on Instagram.

“U think we have to prove to random people, who’ve been watching us for a decade, that we’re good at basketball?”

Despite the validity of Durant’s response Cuffs still felt the need to prove himself.

“Legacy already solidified to real basketball minds but to average fans… they still want to see ya’ll lead without the deck stacked,” he said.

KD snapped back by telling Cuffs that he himself was one of the average fans that he was referring to.

Despite what Cuffs is saying, the likelihood of Durant, Harden, and Kyrie personally calling him to say they are scared of LeBron is slim to none.

Using Cuffs’ theory, the same could be said of LeBron recruiting AD to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Did he do it because he was afraid of Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors after losing to them in back-to-back NBA Finals and then missing the playoffs in his first year as a Laker?

The super team era is in full effect; nobody is switching teams just for a chance to come in second place.

