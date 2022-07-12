Nets Blockbuster Trade Hits Roadblock With Latest Kevin Durant Development

When the news came down of Kevin Durant wanting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just before the opening of free agency, the consensus thought, was that teams would be salivating at the thought of landing the 12-time All-Star. Although Durant and the Nets had just been swept out of the playoffs weeks before his trade request, teams still scrambled to put together trade packages for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

But as time has passed, the market has shriveled significantly for the Nets star as teams have begun to analyze the situation with more detail. Per “Basketball-Reference”, Durant has only played 70 games or more twice in the last seven seasons. And the last two seasons, he has only played in 87 games. Couple that with the fact that he will be 38 years old at the end of his current deal, and the prospect of landing him does not seem as glamorous.

In an interview with George Wrightster on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Radio, NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of “Bally Sports” says that all of those factors have made rival teams question how much they should give up in a blockbuster deal. The insider notes that the Nets’ gargantuan request for the star forward essentially ended talks with the New Orleans Pelicans for a potential blockbuster deal.

“There’s a lot of teams that feel like Kevin is of a certain age that they don’t deserve certain looks,” Robinson said. “The Pelicans don’t want to give up Brandon Ingram. And the Nets wanted Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr along with some of the six picks that the Pelicans have from trades with the Lakers and the Bucks.”

Nets Feel ‘Lowballed’ on Durant Offers They’ve Received

The Nets have been gratuitous in their vow to cooperate with Durant to find a trade that benefits both sides. However, they have remained firm in their stance that they will not be moving him unless they get a substantial return for their franchise player. Robinson says that he has been in contact with a Nets staffer who says the organization feels that rival teams are trying to lowball them in potential deals for Durant.

“But I also do know from a perspective of just what the Nets have been discussing with other teams. I spoke with someone today and yesterday with the Nets organizational side of things that says they keep lowballing us and the Nets ain’t giving up s***, is what they said, If [other teams] are not giving up star power,” Robinson added.

Miami a Potential Partner for Kyrie Irving Trade

The insider also notes that as it pertains to Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, the star guard could be on the move as well. If Irving does ultimately get traded, the Miami Heat could be a potential destination, but it would depend on what players they are willing to give up in a trade.

“Miami is an interesting dichotomy as it relates to Kyrie Irving,” Robinson added. “Do you give up [Max] Strus? Do you give up Tyler Hero as well as some other pieces? I know that the Nets would want Bam Adebayo, so it’s interesting on both fronts”

So far, there has been little to no movement on a trade for either of the Nets stars. Does this mean that a potential reconciliation could be in the works? It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

