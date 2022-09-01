Ex-Nets Coach Drops Truth Bomb About Kyrie Irving’s Future

During the offseason, there was a lot of speculation on how All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving would handle his pending player option with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving had the choice to play out the final year of his deal or opt out and test the free agency market a year early. He eventually chose to honor his commitment to the franchise by opting into the final year of his contract, which will pay his $36.5 million in the 2022-23 season.

However, because Irving and the Nets could not agree on the terms of a max contract extension, he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Irving is already a champion and multi-time NBA All-Star. But as far as where he ranks among the all-time great point guards, ex-New Jersey Nets head coach Byron Scott says that depends on the trajectory of the rest of his career.

“Kyrie has been in and out so much over the last few years. We all know when he’s healthy how good he is but again it’s still about to me we all it’s about longevity — it’s about how long he can play for and how he can be on top of his game,” Scott said to Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson while on a Bovada Sports segment at TJ Kidd’s Celebrity basketball game.

“If he can play the way we know he’s capable of playing, he’s going to be one of the BEST point guards of all time. But the jury’s still out.”

Nets Believe They Have Championship Roster

The Nets faced a lot of turmoil between Irving’s player option and Kevin Durant’s trade request. But despite all the team has gone through, the Nets have made key free agency pickups in Markieff Morris, TJ Warren, and Royce O’Neale.

NBA insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic” says the Nets front office believes that with the roster they have put together, they are ready to compete for a title.

“This summer, the Nets believe they have improved the roster and have a championship-ready team,” Charania said.

“The Nets traded for Royce O’Neale, signed T.J. Warren, and brought back Patty Mills and Nic Claxton while awaiting the full returns of three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and Joe Harris.”

Nets View Simmons as ‘Perfect Complement’

One thing that will be a key to the Nets’ success in 2023 is the looming return of three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. The Nets traded for Simmons last season, but his debut was postponed after a back injury was revealed, which held him out for the entire season and ultimately required him to have surgery in May.

Now poised to make his Nets debut this fall, after an ugly breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Charania says the Nets view the former Defensive Player of the Year finalist as the ‘perfect complement’ to Kyrie and Durant.

“The Nets are incredibly high on Simmons’ return to play following his recovery from back surgery in May, viewing him as a perfect complement around Durant and Irving,” the insider added.

Following a disappointing end to the 2022 season, the Nets will have a lot of pressure on them to deliver this year.

